Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high

If there was ever a day for Japan’s Nikkei 225 to overcome its demons and take out the record high set in December 1989, few screen better than today. The ducks look to have lined up for bulls. If we can’t set a new peak, it may provide a subtle warning that the market has run too hard, too fast.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:54 PM
japan_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • A big earnings beat from Nvidia has seen US stock futures rise strongly after hours
  • With a number of fundamental factors working in its favour, the setup suggests the Nikkei 225 may retest its prior record highs set in December 1989.

Nvidia shares flying in afterhours trade after another earnings beat, providing a tailwind to tech stocks globally. Slightly steeper yield curves in developed markets, providing banking stocks juice for margin expansion. USD/JPY offered against a basket of G10 currencies, keeping the outlook for Japanese exporter earnings buoyant.

If there was ever a day for Japan’s Nikkei 225 to overcome its demons and take out the record high set in December 1989, few screen better than today. The ducks look to have lined up for Nikkei bulls. If we can’t set a new peak, it may provide a subtle warning that the market has run too hard, too fast.

Japan’s bluechip index sits only 700 points from the intraday record of 38,957.44, a mere 1.8% from where it closed Wednesday. Gains of that magnitude have been seen frequently this year since the index broke resistance at 33750, triggering the latest run higher.

Nikkei 225 eyeing record high

Looking at Nikkei 225 futures in Singapore, the first upside target for longs is 38855 where futures stalled late last week. Should that be taken out, the intraday record for the physical index will be squarely on the radar.

For those considering entering longs now, a stop below 38080 – where futures bounced on Wednesday – could be used for protection. Should the trade move in your favour, you could push it higher to your entry point, providing a free option looking for upside. As for potential targets above the 1989 peak, recent history suggests markets may gravitate towards round numbers such as 39000 and 40000 given the absence of technical levels.

Another trade idea could be to buy a clean break of 38855, allowing the level to be used for protection with a stop-loss order below.

nky Feb 22

Market Outlook Indices

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei Japan 225 BoJ Equities

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
Today 10:21 PM
Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
Today 08:17 PM
Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
Today 03:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
Today 02:14 PM
FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:21 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
January 17, 2024 10:26 PM
    japan_03
    Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 16, 2024 01:21 AM
      japan_05
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Difficult to ignore the noise surrounding a BOJ early exit
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 23, 2023 11:22 PM
        japan_09
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 12, 2023 03:09 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.