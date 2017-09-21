DAX could benefit from EURUSD weakness ahead of German elections

Unless we see a shock outcome in the German elections on Sunday, the DAX looks set to expand further to the upside in the short term outlook.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 21, 2017 8:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Germans will go to the polls this Sunday and Chancellor Angela Merkel is widely expected to win her fourth term in power. Her CDU party is not likely to win an outright majority. Since the Second World War German governments have tended to be coalitions. The latest polls put her CDU party at 28%, with the opposition Social Democrats at 23%. Although polls can and have been wrong, we don't think this will be the case as far as the German elections are concerned. Thus, we don't anticipate there to be a shock outcome. The only issue as far as we are concerned is which party or parties would CDU chose to form a coalition with.

So, unless we see a shock outcome in the German elections on Sunday, the benchmark stock index, DAX, looks set to expand further to the upside in the short term outlook. Indeed, investors' appetite for risk remains high as evidenced, for example, by US indices repeatedly hitting new all-time highs despite the Fed tightening monetary conditions there. In Europe, too, the stock markets have been, on the whole, firm. Admittedly, the DAX has underperformed, not just her US counterparts but some European indices, too. This has been in part due to the large number of export-oriented stocks that make up the index, which have been undermined by a rising euro. But the single currency has started to fall back against the pound, and may now ease against the dollar too given the Fed’s desire to tighten monetary conditions further in the US despite recent slowdown in activity in the world’s largest economy. If the EUR/USD exchange rate does depreciate then this could benefit the DAX significantly.

For now, though, the focus will be on the German elections. A market friendly outcome could potentially inspire a rally to a new all-time high. After all, the price structure looks quite bullish on the DAX. After creating a false break reversal pattern beneath 11940 key support, the DAX has taken out several resistance levels and broken back above its key moving averages. Consequently, the faster 21-day exponential moving average has crossed above the 50-day average, which in turn sits above the still-rising 200-day moving average. The direction and slope of these moving averages objectively tell us that the trend is bullish as things stand. Indeed, this week’s earlier consolidation after the upsurge suggests the buyers are probably not done just yet. If the DAX breaks and holds above the next resistance at 12620 then we may see an eventual move towards – and possibly beyond – the previous all-time high at 12951/2. A couple of short-term support levels to watch are at 12590, 12520 and then there’s nothing significant until 12390, which was the high in 2015. 

Related tags: German election Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest German election articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
    germany_09
    How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
      Germany flag
      German elections: EUR/USD mildly lower as coalition talks begin
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 27, 2021 07:58 AM
        Germany flag
        German election instant reaction - EURUSD
        By:
        September 26, 2021 10:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.