Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 26 Jun

Mix bag with USD strength seen in GBPUSD while AUDUSD and EUR/USD remain above supports

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 26, 2019 5:19 AM
EUR/USD – 1.1340 remains the key support to watch


  • Yesterday’s slide has managed to stall near the 1.1340 key short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). No change, maintain bullish bias for a potential upleg to target the 1.1420 resistance in the first step.
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.1340 invalidates the bullish scenario for a slide back towards the 1.1225/1180 support zone in the first step.

GBP/USD – Bearish elements have resurfaced


  • After a challenge on the 1.2760 upper limit of the short-term neutrality zone in yesterday, 25 Jun early European session, the pair has drifted lower and broke below the minor “Ascending Wedge” support. In addition, the hourly RSI oscillator has continued to exhibit negative momentum reading.
  • Flip back to a bearish bias below the 1.2760/2785 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential slide to retest the major support zone of 1.2560/2500 (the ascending trendline from Oct 2016 swing low).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close above 1.2760 sees an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 1.2915 (also the descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019 high).

USD/JPY – Short-term downside momentum starts to ease


  • Inched down lower as expected and printed a low of 106.75 in yesterday, 25 Jun late Asian session which came close to the target/support of 106.60/50 as per highlighted in our previous report.
  • Short-term downside momentum has started to ease as indicated by the hourly RSI oscillator. Prefer to turn neutral now between 107.55 and 107.05. A break above 107.55 sees the start of a corrective rebound towards the next intermediate resistance at 108.20.
  • On the flipside, failure to hold at 107.05 revives the bears for a slide towards the 106.60/50 support.

AUD/USD – Further corrective rebound in progress


  • Yesterday’s slide has managed to hold above the 0.6935 short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report (printed a low of 0.6940). No change, maintain bullish bias for a further potential corrective rebound towards the key medium-term resistance at 0.7020/7050 (also a Fibonacci expansion/retracement cluster & the minor ascending channel resistance).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 0.6935 revives the bears for a slide back towards the 0.6880/0.6830 support zone in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP Forex USD

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.