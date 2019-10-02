Crypto Consolidates Ahead Of Its Next Directional Move

The world of crypto remains in a state of consolidation after last week’s double-digit losses. The divergence between alt-coins and Bitcoin has also been obliterated since they all fell in tandem, which itself suggests something bigger is going down in the crypto space. It’s also worth noting that Bitcoin appears to have lost its safe-haven sparkle and been mostly ignored during risk-off periods of late. That’s not to say it won’t return, but we’d find it easier to be bullish on Bitcoin when we see support for crypto in general.
For today’s video we outline key levels and bias for Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash.
Related Analysis:
Crypto Bears Resurface, Bitcoin Plummets 20%
Ethereum Uppercuts Bitcoin
Contrasting Signals On Bitcoin (And Crypto) Call For A Cautious Approach | BTC, ETH, LTC
Bitcoin And Gold's Divergence Could Be About To Get Tested
Bitcoin: Do Volatile Bullish Sessions Lead To Further Gains?
Bitcoin Rallies Its Way To Independence Day