Crude resume decline as inventories rise bad news for CAD

Crude traders have been given a rollercoaster ride. After surging some 25% in the space of just three days, prices collapsed by a huge 8 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2015 6:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude traders have been given a rollercoaster ride. After surging some 25% in the space of just three days, prices collapsed by a huge 8 per cent yesterday. This morning saw both Brent and WTI contracts regain some ground but prices came under renewed selling pressure in the afternoon following the release of the official US stockpiles report from the EIA. The report showed, among other things, a sharp build of 4.7 million barrels in stockpiles for the week ending August 28. Although the initial reaction has been negative, prices are still holding above yesterday’s lows at the time of this writing, partly due to the fact that the build was still below the 7.6 million barrel increase that had been reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) last night. Nevertheless, the unexpectedly sharp build reminds traders about the excessive supply of the stuff in the US, which should continue to weigh on prices for the foreseeable future. Oil inventories are unlikely to be reduced meaningfully in the short term because not only is the summer driving season coming to an end but there is also the usual refinery maintenance works that will take place soon, meaning weaker demand – particularly for gasoline. In fact, the demand outlook for crude oil remains bleak judging, for example, by the latest PMI data out of China, Europe and the US.

If oil prices extend their falls today or later in the week then it could be bad news for commodities currencies such as the Canadian dollar. Thus, there may be plenty of trading opportunities to look forward to on the USD/CAD and CAD crosses, if not on the underlying crude oil prices themselves. One interesting pair that has caught my attention is the GBP/CAD. Following the recent correction, there is now potential for the cross to resume its long-term upward trend, particularly if the pound also finds some support now. Tomorrow’s UK services PMI report should therefore be watched closely, along with the direction of oil prices. From Canada, the key data will be the employment figures that are released at the same time as the US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday afternoon.

From a technical point of view, the GBP/CAD has fallen sharply ever since reaching the 200% extension level of the correction we saw between February and April, at 2.0960 on August 24. From there, the cross has fallen to a low so far of 2.0095, shedding in the process some 850+ pips or 4.1 per cent. But at the start of this month, the buyers have shown their presence once more around the key technical level of 2.010. As well as prior support, this level corresponds with the 50-day moving average. As a result, there is a chance for price to rally back towards the 61.8% Fibonacci and old resistance level at 2.0630, before it decides on its next move. But a top may have already been established, so while price remains below last month’s high, bullish traders should proceed with extra caution. Meanwhile there is also the potential for a 500+ pip drop towards the previous resistance-turned-support at 1.9500 should the cross take out the aforementioned 2.0100 support. Thus expect volatility to remain high in this pair, which should mean lots of trading opportunities.

15.09.02 gbpcad

Related tags: Brent Commodities Crude Oil Oil trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.