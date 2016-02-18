Crude oil stage set for potential breakout

The crude oil volatility has been extremely high of late, with prices taking double digit percentage swings almost on a daily basis. Apart from the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 18, 2016 1:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The crude oil volatility has been extremely high of late, with prices taking double digit percentage swings almost on a daily basis. Apart from the exceptionally high uncertainty in the oil market, the other reason for this is of course that at these low prices, small nominal moves do tend to exaggerate the percentage changes. In any event, volatility is likely to remain high for the foreseeable future. It appears as though both Iran and Iraq support the idea of some OPEC and non-OPEC members freezing their oil production at January levels – and why wouldn’t they? But neither has made it clear if they will also curb their output. If these important OPEC members do not make a commitment then there is a danger that the whole agreement will fall apart. But in any event, it is important to remember that oil production will be frozen at or near record high levels. For that reason, if the oil price is going to make a serious comeback, either demand growth has to improve remarkably or US shale oil output falls substantially. While the former looks unlikely, the latter is definitely more probable given, for example, the consistent sharp falls in the rig counts. With lots of oil companies elsewhere also cutting back on CAPEX, the oil market should rebalance itself at some stage in the second part of 2016.

But in the near-term, the on-going talks between the OPEC and non-OPEC should continue to provide direction for oil prices. Today’s focus will also be on the latest inventories data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), due for publication at 16:00 GMT (11:00 ET). While analysts expect to see another build of around 3.2 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, reported a surprise drawdown last night. According to the API, stockpiles fell by 3.3 million barrels to 499.1 million in the week to February 12. Crude stocks at the Cushing also fell, down 175,000 barrels. If the API’s figures are confirmed or bettered by the EIA data, WTI could extend its rally later this afternoon.

Technical outlook

We have already reported the RSI bullish divergence and a rare three-candle “Morning Star” reversal pattern for WTI that was formed at the lows earlier this week – for details click HERE. Now, WTI has formed further bullish indications. As can be seen from the daily chart, below, it has created a large bullish engulfing candle, which further confirms the change from selling to buying pressure. The US oil contract was testing a key technical level around $31.45/50 area at the time of this writing. This is where the short-term 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the most recent drop converges with a medium-term bearish trend lines (from point D on the chart). Given the sheer number of bullish indications, a breakout looks very likely now. However as the long-term trend is still bearish, there is also a good possibility for a failure here. Speculators may therefore wait for the break to happen before taking a short-term view on oil. In any event, the possibility of a “false break” is also there, so risk management (stop loss) should not be forgotten.

Likewise, the daily chart of Brent is looking bullish, at least as far as the near-term outlook is concerned. The London-based oil contract has held its own above the $30 handle following its most recent sell-off phase. It has therefore created a “higher low.” Brent has also broken above the next resistance of $32.25 with ease and now it needs a “higher high” above the $36.00 handle. If seen, a rally towards, if not beyond, $40.00, the top of its bearish channel, could be on. Still, the longer-term technical outlook continues to remain bearish while Brent is contained inside the bearish channel. Meanwhile failure to break decisively above $36.00 would be a short-term bearish development; below $30 and all bets are off.

16.02.18 wti 16.02.18 brent

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil EIA Oil API OPEC

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.