Crude oil gushes lower

More than ever the OPEC needed a clear strategy to help shore up oil prices on Friday. But failing to even agree on an oil […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 7, 2015 5:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

More than ever the OPEC needed a clear strategy to help shore up oil prices on Friday. But failing to even agree on an oil production ceiling, not only does this mean that the global supply glut will remain in place for a lot longer than expected, but it also brings into question the organization’s role as a cartel. Oil producing nations and companies will therefore continue to do what is in their own best interest and produce as much oil as possible in order to stay in the game and avoid losing market share. Eventually, some of the weaker producers will go out of business. This, combined with industry consolidation and stronger demand, means we are getting closer to a bottom for oil prices. But this could take at least several months as shale producers are still surprisingly resilient. In the short-term, the excessive surplus will continue to exert heavy pressure on prices, which should help to keep the potential gains in check.

At the time of this writing, Brent oil was finding itself at just shy of $41 a barrel, a fresh multi-year low. Here, it was testing the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of its most recent upswing. Thus, we may see some profit-taking around this exhaustion point, which could lead to a bounce of some sort. If Brent does find support here, or at another level lower, it could eventually rise to test the broken support – now resistance – at $42.20. Failure to bounce $41 however would expose the psychologically-important $40 handle for a test. If this level also breaks down, Brent may then drop to the Fibonacci converges area around $39.00 before potentially bouncing from there as the shorts take profit.  The $39.00 level is also the extended point D of an AB=CD move, so it represents a Bullish Butterfly pattern, which can sometimes pin-point the exact top, and in this case, bottom. A potentially bullish outcome for Brent would be if it rallies from these levels and end today’s session back above $42.20 and thereby create a false breakdown signal. If this admittedly unlikely scenario happens, we may then see a significant bounce in the following days, particularly because of the extreme negative sentiment at the moment.

WTI meanwhile could follow Brent and break its earlier 2015 low of around $37.75 today or in the coming days. At the time of this writing, the US oil contract was just 25 cents away from this level, so it wasn’t looking great for the bulls. The Fibonacci extension levels from the previous price swings are shown on the chart. These would be among the possible support levels to watch. In addition, there is a potential falling wedge pattern in the making; the support trend of this formation needs to be watched closely around $34 a barrel. The key resistance for WTI is the old support at $40. The near-term bias remains bearish while it holds below here on a closing basis.

15.12.07 wti 15.12.07 brent

Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Oil OPEC

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.