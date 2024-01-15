Crude oil, gold: Impact of latest geopolitical headlines didn’t last long

Traders come across as almost desensitised to geopolitical developments in the Middle East nowadays, unable to sustain market moves on increased tensions beyond anything other than the short-term. Just look at gold and crude oil last Friday for evidence.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:00 AM
Energy
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil and gold rallied initially on increased geopolitical tensions last Friday before giving up their gains
  • Sensitivity to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rarely lasts long in the absence of fresh headlines

Traders come across as almost desensitised to geopolitical developments in the Middle East nowadays, unable to sustain market moves on increased tensions beyond anything other than the short-term. Just look at gold and crude oil last Friday to news US and UK forces, with the support of allies, had attacked Houthi rebel targets in Yemen in response to continued disruptions caused to shipping activities in and around the Red Sea.

Crude oil, gold reverse hard despite Iranian threat

The initial reaction was exactly what you’d expect; crude oil went bid on the threat posed to supplies coming from the region while gold gained on increased risk aversion. But both moves were reversed as quickly as they occurred, suggesting that in the absence of a further escalation in tensions, interest, and more importantly concern, is unwound rapidly. It’s been the playbook for market moves ever since the latest tensions first escalated in southern Israel last year. Fade the rips, not buy the dips.

No one can say with any certainty what will happen next, but the inability for crude and gold to maintain their gains suggests near-term downside risks may increase without another escalation, be it driven by the Houthis or their backers, Iran.

Crude oil attempting to stabilise

Having broken downtrend resistance on the back of the US ad UK airstrikes, crude oil rose to above $75 per barrel before reversing hard into the North American to close roughly where it was prior to the headlines.

It’s now stabilised on the former downtrend, finding buyers on an attempt to drill the price back below it, resulting in a bullish hammer candle on the four-hourly. While that suggests bulls haven’t completely thrown in the towel, you wonder how long that may remain the case given prior form around pops generated on geopolitical headlines.

On the downside, a break of $72.15 may open the door to further selling, potentially targeting $71.15, $70.55 or even $69.35. On the upside, $74 looms as the most logical initial target for longs.

crude jan 15

Gold comfortably above $2000 ahead of key Fed speech

While gold didn’t give up all its gains on Friday, assisted by another led lower for US bond yields after a soft producer price inflation report, it was comprehensively rejected above $2058, sending it back below former downtrend resistance. The reversal mirrored what was seen earlier in the week where a similar advance fizzled. However, recent price action has been more constructive with dips below $2047.3 bought, suggesting it may help determine where gold moves from here. On the downside, support is located at $2040 and again at $2016. $2058 looms as the first upside target for longs.

gold jan 15

With US rates markets nearing 170 basis points worth of rate cuts from the Fed this year, the threat posed to gold by a stronger US dollar and higher bond yields comes down to whether any event can pose a threat to the soft landing narrative? While we’ll receive US retail sales and University of Michigan consumer inflation expectations data this week, a speech from Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday looms as the most likely known threat. The former policy hawk turned dovish in late November, preceding the broader pivot towards rate cuts from the FOMC.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Crude Oil Commodities Fundamentals

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: Yield differentials are supporting the euro (for now)
Today 03:26 AM
US dollar bears remain undeterred: COT report
Today 01:45 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 12, 2024 07:36 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
    gold_08
    Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 12, 2024 12:08 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Forecast: Why “Inflation Hedge” Gold is Falling, Despite Hot US CPI
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 11, 2024 06:53 PM
        gold_02
        Gold, USD/JPY analysis: Dollar in focus as CPI looms
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 11, 2024 11:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.