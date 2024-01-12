Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate

Upside risks for gold and crude oil look appear be building as the war between Israel and Hamas fighters in Gaza threatens to spillover to a far larger and more disruptive regional conflict.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:08 AM
gold_08
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The UK and US are considering launching military strikes on Houthi rebels operating in Yemen
  • Increased conflict across the Middle East may increase the geopolitical risk premium already attached to gold and crude oil prices

Upside risks for gold and crude oil look appear be building as the war between Israel and Hamas fighters in Gaza threatens to spillover to a far larger and more disruptive regional conflict.

The latest escalation stems from continued attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen on vessels operating in and around the Red Sea, including a reported missile attack in the Gulf of Aden which deviates from methods used previously. In response, several leading news outlets are reporting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ordered joint military strikes with the US against the rebels, potentially within hours.

It’s a fluid situation carrying two-way risks. It could easily fizzle as other flare-ups have. But the broader question is whether the tensions are likely to dissipate meaningfully in the near-term, removing the risk premium that’s been built into crude oil and gold since the onset of the conflict? Looking at the latest headlines, the answer appears to be no, meaning the skew for this premium remains to the upside.

Crude oil cushioned by proximity of key technical support

As discussed in an earlier post this week, further downside for crude oil beyond that already seen was already looking challenged from a technical perspective given the proximity of the 200-week moving average to the current price. It’s been a level that’s acted as a trigger to buy dips successfully throughout 2023. With downbeat sentiment regarding the outlook for the supply-demand balance now arguably in the price, any negative supply shocks, coupled with strong technical support below, creates the kind of environment that could promote renewed upside given favourable risk-reward.

Looking at crude on the four hourly, the price has been grinding higher since bottoming in mid-December, with ranges gradually compressing having been unsuccessful in breaking downtrend resistance dating back to September. But the latest headlines are now seeing crude attempt to break this downtrend.

For those considering initiating long positions, the 200-week moving average is located around $70.91. Support levels on shorter timeframes include $71.30, $69.30 and again at $67.00. Depending on your upside target, those could be used to place stop-loss orders to protect against the possibility of another lurch lower for prices. As for potential upside targets, $74, $75.70 and $79.60 are levels to consider.

crude jan 12

Gold showing signs that buyers are gaining the ascendency

Gold is another asset class than has responded to the latest Middle Eastern headlines, popping back above uptrend support after an unsuccessful attempt to break lower earlier in the session. The bullish hammer candle sparked on the four-hourly by that reversal, followed by the subsequent bullish candle, suggests buyers have the ascendency in the near-term.

For those looking at longs, $2008 to $2016 has acted a decent support zone dating back several months, allowing stops to be placed below for protection. On the upside, potential long targets include $2040. $2058, $2078 and $2089.

gold jan 12

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Crude Oil Gold Commodities Middle East

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Gold Forecast: Why “Inflation Hedge” Gold is Falling, Despite Hot US CPI
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Dollar, EUR/USD analysis: FX markets show limited CPI response
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :DJIA rises despite hotter than forecast CPI
Yesterday 02:42 PM
Gold, USD/JPY analysis: Dollar in focus as CPI looms
Yesterday 11:18 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

gold_08
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:08 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    Crude oil testing key level following Saudi price cuts
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 8, 2024 11:51 PM
      Oil drilling in sea
      Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 31, 2023 10:25 PM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        Crude Oil 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 30, 2023 08:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.