Crude Oil Forecast: WTI tests 3-Month Highs Near 80.00 – Will We Break Out?

This week will be a key one for WTI, with a bullish break above 80.00 potentially setting the stage for a quick continuation toward the mid-80.00s.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 7:55 PM
Energy
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Crude Oil Key Points

  • A Reuters poll published earlier this week showed that global oil supplies are expected to keep prices around $80 a barrel this year.
  • International Energy Week in London may also bring some headlines for the oil market.
  • This week will be a key one for WTI, with a bullish break above 80.00 potentially setting the stage for a quick continuation toward the mid-80.00s.

As of writing on Friday afternoon, oil prices are putting the finishing touches on a strong week, with the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price rising more than 4% from last weekend.

Looking ahead, a Reuters poll published earlier this week showed that global oil supplies are expected to keep prices around $80 a barrel this year despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East. With spare capacity at a multi-year high and various geopolitical factors at play, the oil market remains torn between ample global supply and strategic cuts from OPEC+:

reuters_oil_price_forecast_survey_03012024

Source: Reuters

Russia’s Influence on the Oil Market

As is often the case, Russia was in the energy news of several fronts last week. First, we learned that Russia has imposed a six-month halt on gasoline exports starting March 1 to stabilize domestic prices amidst election season and necessary refinery repairs. This decision is a pivotal moment for Russia, as the country aims to mitigate the internal pressures of rising energy costs while also meeting international demand in the global market.

In a dramatic twist in global energy politics, six U.S.-sanctioned Russian oil tankers are inching their way towards Chinese ports, potentially easing Russia's oil overflow but leaving the world hanging on China's decision. Will China help Russia smooth out its oil dilemma, or will the rejection deepen Moscow's sanctions woes? The decision could have a big influence on both the geopolitical backdrop in the region as well as the underlying supply-demand balance in the broader oil markets.

International Energy Week in London

For the uninitiated, International Energy Week is a significant global gathering that follows the first UN Global Stocktake and outcomes from COP28 in Dubai, aiming to address and overcome the challenges hindering the global energy transition.

The event, organized by the Energy Institute, assembles industry leaders, investors, government representatives, academics, and NGOs to share strategic insights and collaborate, featuring keynotes, panel discussions, and networking over three days. This year’s event focuses on a wide range of topics including human and social aspects of energy transition, achieving a just and inclusive shift, reducing living costs through energy solutions, spotlighting Africa's energy landscape, addressing workforce skills for future energy challenges, promoting diversity and inclusion, and exploring innovations and technology impacts in the energy sector.

Much like a G20 meeting or Davos conference, this event is unlikely to have an immediate market impact, but it could still influence factors like policy influence, investment redirection, technological adoption, strategic partnerships, and market sentiment.

Market Outlook Oil

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – WTI Daily Chart

wti_us_crude_oil_chart_03012024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, WTI is testing a key resistance zone, and 3-month highs, in the 78.50-80.00 area. The commodity has stretched somewhat away from its rising trend line, so a near-term pullback can’t be ruled out, but the two-week consolidation range just below that resistance area hints at strong buying pressure.

This week will be a key one for WTI, with a bullish break above 80.00 potentially setting the stage for a quick continuation toward the mid-80.00s. Meanwhile, traders may be willing to buy dips into the 75.00-76.00 range if they emerge.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Oil Commodities WTI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU GDP figures in focus for the RBA
Today 01:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Dow Jones Dax Forecast ECB Powell testifying will keep rate cut expectations in focus
Today 06:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
March 1, 2024 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
March 1, 2024 09:02 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 29, 2024 03:44 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 28, 2024 01:58 PM
      Oil extraction
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 28, 2024 09:07 AM
        Energy
        WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 28, 2024 12:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.