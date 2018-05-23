Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Wed, 23 May)
Key technical elements
- The US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) has continued to tumble in today, 23 May Asian/European sessions reinforced by U.S President Trump’s “lukewarm” comments on U.S./China trade relations where he was not happy with the recent trade talks and added that U.S. may opted out in the upcoming U.S./North Korea Summit in June. The Index has pull-backed by 1.8% from its recent minor high of 6948 seen yesterday, 22 May to print a current intraday low of 6823 in today, 23 May European session.
- The Index is now hovering just above the 6745 key medium-term support which is defined by a confluence of elements. The lower boundary of an ascending channel from 04 Apr 2018 low, the former minor swing high area of 27 Apr 2018 and a Fibonacci cluster (50% retracement of the recent up move from 03 May low to 14 May 2018 high & 1.00 projection of the on-going pull-back from 14 May high to 15 May low projected from yesterday, 22 May high of 6948) (see 4 hour chart).
- There are no clear signs of a medium-term bullish exhaustion in price action as indicted by the daily RSI oscillator where its current decline has not been accompanied by a bearish divergence signal. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level at 3%. These observations suggest that the recent decline from 14 May 2018 high of 7007 is likely a minor corrective pull-back within a medium-term up trend in place since 04 Apr 2018 low rather than a trend reversal where the on-going pull-back is being “overstretched”.
Key Levels (1 to 3 days)
Intermediate support: 6800
Pivot (key support): 6745
Resistances: 6870 (upside trigger), 6950 & 7000
Next support: 6530
Conclusion
Therefore, as long as the 6745 key medium-term pivotal support holds and a break above 6870 may see a recovery to retest the intermediate resistances at 6950 follow by 7000 in the first step.
However, failure to hold at 6745 shall invalidate the medium-term uptrend to kick start another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 6530 (the lower boundary of the major primary ascending channel from Jun 2016 low.
