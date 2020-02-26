CDC warning sends shivers across European markets

European stocks are being sold off heavily after Wall Street had a historically bad day triggered by the warning from the US Centre for Disease Control that the US is at risk of the coronavirus spread.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 26, 2020 5:17 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European stocks are being sold off heavily after Wall Street had a historically bad day triggered by the warning from the US Centre for Disease Control that the US is at risk of the coronavirus spread. Investors were frantically trying to access how high the toll of a US spread would be, including company closures, supply disruptions and a hit to consumer confidence, but for the moment there is no reliable model to base it on, particularly as China approached containing the virus in a different fashion than other countries.

In Europe the virus is beginning to get a grip with 34 new cases in Italy registered in the last 24 hours and the first cases reported in Spain and Croatia. And yet, as the virus mushrooms across Europe, for China the worst may be close to over. France-listed luxury goods maker Hermes has been one of the international blue chips to say that its operations in the country are returning to normal and that it has reopened all but four of its 43 shops in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

On the FTSE the worst hit were travel operators, airlines and the London Stock Exchange group itself.

Brent slumps ahead of OPEC

The spread of the coronavirus also pummeled Brent crude prices which are now trading around the $53.3 mark. Even before the latest decline an OPEC technical committee suggested that the cartel should lower its output further by another 600,000 bbl. Events will likely force OPEC members' hands when they meet in Vienna next week, making a cut as good as an inevitability.

Related tags: Oil UK 100 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.