Bank of Canada unchanged, however may hike rates by mid-2022

If the Bank of Canada continues to believe that the economic recovery will continue through 2022, they may try to stay ahead of it by hiking rates sometime around mid-year

December 8, 2021 6:19 PM

After surprising markets at their last meeting by ending their Quantitative Easing Program, the Bank of Canada left rates unchanged at 0.25%, as expected.  Although the BOC was encouraged by the Unemployment Rate, which is near pre-pandemic levels at 6%, they maintained their forward guidance as they wait for more economic data and information from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.  They expect inflation data to remain elevated in the first half of 2022 and ease back towards 2% in the second half of 2022. At the same time, the Bank of Canada said they will “provide the appropriate degree of monetary stimulus to support the recovery and achieve inflation goals.” The next BOC meeting is scheduled for January 26th, at which time the Bank will publish its full outlook for the economy and inflation. 

Everything you want to know about the Bank of Canada (BOC)

USD/CAD had recently retraced 100% of the descending wedge when the pair broke out on October 21st near 1.2288. Price traded all the way back up to 1.2854, testing the highs from September 21st.  USD/CAD is heavily correlated with Crude Oil.  The current correlation between the two assets is -0.91.  A reading of -1.00 indicates that there is a perfect negative correlation, meaning the assets move in opposite directions 100% of the time.  -0.92 is a STONG negative correlation.  As crude oil was moving lower into the recent OPEC meeting and the coordinated release of oil from the SPRs, USD/CAD was moving higher.  On Tuesday, USD/CAD lost nearly 1% as price from 1.2754 to 1.2635 as Crude Oil went bid and traders took profits on USD/CAD longs ahead of the meeting.  Price retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci level from the move from the October 21st lows to the December 3rd highs, near 1.2638.  Resistance is at Tuesday’s highs and trendline resistance near 1.2767 and then the December 3rd highs at 1.2854.  Horizontal resistance above there is at 1.2896 and 1.2949.

20211208 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/CAD has held horizontal support at 1.2600 thus far today.  Below there, immediate support is at the 50% retracement level near 1.2571, the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.2534 (see daily), and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2504.

20211208 usdcad 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Note on the daily timeframe, that if price falls below the October 21st lows, USD/CAD will have broken the neckline of a double top formation from the 1.2854.  The target is the height of the pattern added to the break of the neckline, which would be near 1.1730! (A move such as this would probably have crude near $40!)

If the Bank of Canada continues to believe that the economic recovery will continue through 2022, they may try to stay ahead of it by hiking rates sometime around mid-year.  Much will depend on the direction of the Omicron variant. Thus far, economic data is looking good for Canada!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.





Related tags: USD/CAD BOC Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

usdcad_03
USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI, FOMC minutes puts Loonie in sharp focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 21, 2023 12:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD analysis: Loonie hits resistance ahead of key week for US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 10, 2023 04:00 PM
      Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      October 27, 2023 01:33 PM
        canada_02
        USD/CAD in the crossfire of CA CPI and FOMC: European open – 19/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 19, 2023 04:41 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.