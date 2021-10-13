Australian jobs preview and where to next for the AUDUSD

Tomorrow at 11.30 am Sydney time, Australian labour force data for September is due to drop.

October 13, 2021 4:49 AM
Australian flag

The forecast is for another significant fall in employment of around -120k driven by lockdowns and mobility restrictions. The participation rate is expected to drop from 65.2% to 64.8% and moderate the rise in the unemployment rate from 4.5% to 4.8%.

The risks for all measures are for weaker readings, if only as some payback for ten straight months of falls in the unemployment rate, to its lowest level since 2008.

That said, it is likely that the market looks through weak numbers tomorrow in anticipation of a rebound into yearend supported by leading labour market indicators.

An example of which is job postings on leading job sites Indeed.com have surged in recent weeks as businesses planned for the reopening, an indication the underlying labour market remains strong.

As noted in an interview yesterday on Money FM 89.3, the market is repricing currency pairs based on whether they are a net energy importer or exporter.

Reflecting this, the currency pairs of energy exporters have done well, including the CAD, NOK, and AUD. In contrast, the currencies of energy importers, including the EUR, JPY, CHF, and JPY, have seen a red mark placed against their names.   

Based on the energy thematic running through the currency space, an expectation of a strong rebound in employment in coming months, and the fact that the market remains heavily short of the AUDUSD, we think the downside in the AUDUSD is limited.

Turning to the charts, the AUDUSD currently sits at .7340, just above a band of support .7320/00 area. Providing the AUDUSD continues to hold above this support and trades now lower than .7280/75, the view remains that a short-covering rally towards .7500c has commenced.


AUDUSD 13th of October

 

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 13th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation


 

Related tags: Forex jobs jobs report Employment AU Trading diary

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
Today 12:00 PM
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
Today 05:51 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Today 02:58 AM
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
Yesterday 03:50 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:51 AM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 02:58 AM
        USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.