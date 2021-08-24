﻿

Australian ASX200 earnings preview WOW

Woolworths Group Ltd (WOW) is an Australian retail group operating primarily in the supermarket and grocery sector. Woolworths and Coles form a near-duopoly of Australian supermarkets, accounting for about 65% of the Australian market. It reports its full-year numbers on the 26th of August.

August 24, 2021 10:29 PM
Australian flag
Woolworths is a defensive stock that benefitted from the arrival of COVID-19 in Australia last year as households stocked up on toilet paper, pasta, and other pantry items. The latest COVID-19 outbreak impacting Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra has seen another round of panic buying that recently pushed the share price of Woolworths above $42.00.

The rally above $42.00, coming despite the spin-off of the Endeavour Group, which includes Dan Murphy’s, BWS, and the largest hotel network in Australia. As explained by the Woolworths Chairman, the spin-off enhances “shareholder value through a greater focus on each business’ core customers offering and growth opportunities.” 

Woolworths shareholders received one Endeavour share for every Woolworths share they owned ahead of the spin-off. The Endeavour Group share price is currently trading near $7.00 per share. 

According to reports, Goldman Sachs analysts expect Woolworths to report full-year revenue of $55,414.5 million, a 12.5% decline compared against FY20. Earnings before interest and tax (EBITDA) are forecasted to come in at $2,795.9 million, down 13% from FY20 ($3,218.7 million). Goldman Sachs expect the company to pay a full-year dividend of 86 cents per share.

Last week’s rally to the $42.66 high, filled the gap following the Endeavour spin off in late June. The subsequent rejection reinforces the strong level of resistance between $43.00 and $44.00 and warns that a deeper pullback towards interim support at $38.00 is likely, possibly as a result of an easing in lockdown restrictions in October. 

Wow Daily Chart


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 25th of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, DAX may be down – but they’re not fully out
Today 04:47 AM
WTI crude oil forecast: Price action unconvincing despite strong tailwinds, fat tail risks
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD pops as RBNZ rate cuts bets delivered sticky reality check
Yesterday 11:23 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 dragged lower during risk-off trade: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q1 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
Yesterday 04:54 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

aus_10
AUD/USD, ASX 200 dragged lower during risk-off trade: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:19 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    US dollar, yields surge on hot US CPI, ASX set to gap lower: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 10, 2024 11:24 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD, ASX 200 rise ahead of RBNZ, US inflation: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 9, 2024 11:02 PM
        downtrend chart
        US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 4, 2024 10:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.