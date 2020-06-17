Aussie Dragged by Downbeat Jobs Report

Obviously, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are still lingering, and the Australian dollar should find it difficult to strengthen against the greenback...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2020 12:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Aussie Dragged by Downbeat Jobs Report

This morning, the Australian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar following a downbeat jobs report.


Official data showed that Employment in Australia plunged 227,700 in May, much worse than a reduction of 78,800 expected. The Jobless Rate jumped to 7.1% (6.9% expected) from 6.4% in April.



Source: Trading Economics


Obviously, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are still lingering.

In fact, market sentiment is seeing renewed drag caused by worries over a second-wave coronavirus pandemic. Authorities of Chinese capital city Beijing ordered the lockdown of residential communities following surging infections. In the U.S., the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona, Florida and Texas reached new highs.

Meanwhile, Qantas Airways, Australia's flag carrier, has canceled all international flights until late October. The decision came after Australian Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said the country's border for overseas travel would only reopen next year.

The Australian dollar should find it difficult to strengthen against the greenback.

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, AUD/USD is testing the Immediate support at 0.6835.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


A Key Resistance has been located at 0.6890 (around the 50-period moving average).

The 20-period moving average has just crossed below the 50-period one, helping to keep the intraday bias as bearish.

A break below the immediate support at 0.6835 would open a path toward the next line of support at 0.6795.

Alternatively, a return to the key resistance at 0.6890 would trigger a further advance toward 0.6915 on the upside (around the high of yesterday).
Related tags: AUD Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
Yesterday 11:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Yesterday 03:04 PM
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Yesterday 11:30 AM
GBPUSD Outlook: The Market Neutralizes yet GBPUSD Drops Below 1.27
Yesterday 10:03 AM
The case for a base is building on gold, silver and copper
Yesterday 02:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.