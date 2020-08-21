AUDUSD Is Holding on the Lower Trendline of an Ascending Wedge Pattern

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 21, 2020 7:40 PM
9 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

AUDUSD Is Holding on the Lower Trendline of an Ascending Wedge Pattern

The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the NZD and CAD. On the U.S. economic data front, Markit's U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index spiked to 53.6 on month in the August preliminary reading (52.0 expected), from 50.9 in the July final reading. Markit's U.S. Services Purchasing Mangers' Index jumped to 54.8 on month in the August preliminary reading (51.0 expected), from 50.0 in the July final reading. Finally, Existing Home Sales surged to 5.86M on month in July (5.41M expected), from a revised 4.70M in June. 

On Monday, no major economic data is expected to be released.      

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP. In Europe, U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported July retail sales at +3.6% (vs +2.0% on month expected). Research firm Markit has published preliminary readings of August Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone at 51.7 (vs 52.9 expected), for Germany at 53.0 (vs 52.5 expected), for France at 49.0 (vs 53.7 expected) and for the U.K. at 55.3 (vs 53.8 expected). Also, preliminary readings of August Services PMI were released for the Eurozone at 50.1 (vs 54.5 expected), for Germany at 50.8 (vs 55.1 expected), for France at 51.9 (vs 56.3 expected) and for the U.K. at 60.1 (vs 57.0 expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP and EUR.


The AUD/USD declined 32 pips on Friday. The currency pair has been advancing within an ascending wedge pattern that began to form after the pair crossed above its 200-day moving average. The RSI is just above 50 and pointing down. The pair is likely to find support on the lower trendline and bounce towards its 2020 high of 0.7275. If price can break above the 0.7275 resistance, it could potentially reach for 0.7395, a level last reached in December of 2018. If the pair falls below the lower trendline then traders should look to the 0.7065 support level for a possible rebound. If price cannot hold at 0.7065 it would be a bearish signal that sends the pair back to 0.6970.        



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: AUD Forex USD Trade

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.