AUDUSD consolidates after RBA now for GDP

As widely anticipated, the RBA earlier this afternoon left interest rates on hold at 0.25%. Buoyed by a successful partial re-opening of the economy and few new Covid-19 cases, the RBA adopted a more positive tone. Attention now turns to the release tomorrow of Australian Q1 GDP.

With a contraction in the June quarter (Q2) already baked into the cake courtesy of the COVID-19 lockdown, a small positive GDP print tomorrow is required to enable the economy to avoid fulfilling the technical definition of a recession and to maintain Australia’s uninterrupted run of no recession since the early 1990s.

June 2, 2020 3:45 AM
Market chart

As widely anticipated, the RBA earlier this afternoon left interest rates on hold at 0.25%. Buoyed by a successful partial re-opening of the economy and few new Covid-19 cases, the RBA adopted a more positive tone. Attention now turns to the release tomorrow of Australian Q1 GDP.

With a contraction in the June quarter (Q2) already baked into the cake courtesy of the COVID-19 lockdown, a small positive GDP print tomorrow is required to enable the economy to avoid fulfilling the technical definition of a recession and to maintain Australia’s uninterrupted run of no recession since the early 1990s.

Although it now seems like a lifetime ago, there were strong negative forces in motion at the start of Q1, stemming from the bushfire catastrophe. This was later amplified by a sharp drop off from tourism as the pandemic began to spread.

The consensus expectation for tomorrow's number is for a fall of -0.3%. However, the release of the final partials earlier today suggests that a small positive print is not out of the question. Company profits beat expectations as the big miners enjoyed stronger commodity prices and public demand was robust, offsetting a sharp fall in inventories following the panic buying of goods in March.

In some respects, even a small negative print would be considered a satisfactory outcome considering the backdrop outlined above and in comparison to other developed economies who have experienced much larger falls. For example the U.S. -1.2% and Europe -3.8%.

With the market content to look for through the current social and geopolitical unrest and instead focus on a potential global recovery, the AUDUSD can continue to outperform.

Technically yesterday’s break and close above the huge confluence of resistance .6680 area, confirms the idea that the AUDUSD completed a medium-term V-shaped bottom and an Elliott Wave V low at the March .5508 print.

This opens the way for the AUDUSD to move higher, initially the January 2016, .6826 low. Beyond here there is scope for the rally to extend towards .7000c. Within this framework, we favour buying dips back towards support, formerly resistance .6680 area. Keeping in mind that a break and close below .6650 would be initial warning the current rally has lost traction.

AUDUSD consolidates after RBA - now for GDP

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 2nd of June 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.