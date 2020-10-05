AUDUSD Better than expected data

Australia's NAB Business Confidence Index improved to -4 in September from -8 in August and -10 expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 5, 2020 3:14 AM
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
This morning, Australia's NAB Business Confidence Index improved to -4 in September from -8 in August and -10 expected. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !


Related tags: AUD Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
Today 04:28 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Key inflation data in focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 25, 2024 08:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Three Reasons the BOJ Won’t Intervene in USD/JPY Again
May 25, 2024 02:00 PM
Gold weekly forecast: Hawkish Fed rates repricing generates asymmetric dovish risks
May 25, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.