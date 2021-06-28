ASX200 traders cautious as Delta spreads and ahead of EOFY

Following a surge in volatility post the FOMC meeting, calm has returned and there is even evidence that some markets are having second thoughts about the reflation trade, that appeared down and out earlier this week.

June 28, 2021 3:00 AM

If commodity markets are the poster child for the reflation trade, then it was interesting to note that of the seven commodity markets I follow closely, all seven finished in positive territory overnight.

Leading the overnight move higher, copper finished at $4.3165 (+2.04%). Iron ore wasn’t to be outdone, finishing at $216.60, (+1.80%). While crude oil traded above $74.00 for the first time since October 2018, before settling back near $73.00.

Theoretically higher commodity prices will feed into inflation and heighten inflation expectations. Higher inflation expectations form the basis of the reflation trade.

When last week's FOMC meeting warned of an earlier start to tapering and rate hikes it sent inflation expectations tumbling lower - taking with it commodity prices and the rest of the reflation trade complex.

Learn more about trading commodities here

After tumbling over -16% from its May highs, technical evidence has emerged of basing in copper this week from ahead of the uptrend support at $4.000 coming from the March 2020, $1.9725 low.

Providing copper can remain above this uptrend support and then reclaim the resistance from the cluster of lows in the $4.4500 area ,it would indicate the revival of the reflation trade is complete. It would also indicate a retest, and break of the $4.88 high from May is underway.

Are commodity markets signaling a revival of the reflation trade

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 24th of June 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

aus_02
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 01:51 AM
      EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
        banks_05
        ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 12:31 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.