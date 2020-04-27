ASX 200 Index Bullish Breakout of Triangle Pattern

Asia Pacific markets perform positive today. Australia's ASX 200 rose 1.2%.......

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 27, 2020 2:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

ASX 200 Index: Bullish Breakout of Triangle Pattern

Asia Pacific markets perform positive today. Australia's ASX 200 rose 1.2%. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up around 2.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed around 2%.

Let's take a look the important equity news for Australia market first. National Bank of Australia (NAB), a major Australian bank, announced the launch of a 3.50 billion Australian dollars capital raising though share sale, saying the action "is expected to increased the Group's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) ratio to 11.20%" from 10.39% as of March 31, 2020. Meanwhile, the bank reported that 1H net income declined 51.3% on year to 1.31 billion Australian dollars and net operating income fell 3.4% to 8.57 billion Australian dollars on net interest income of 6.91 billion Australian dollars, up 1.9%. The bank proposed an interim dividend of 0.30 Australian dollar per share, down from 0.83 Australian dollar per share in the prior-year period.

For the Australia's ASX 200 Index, there is an interesting pattern to focus on the 30 minute chart. The index has validated a bullish breakout of the symmetric triangle, a bullish continuous pattern to indicate the resumption of recent bullish trend. Besides, the golden cross between 20-period and 50-period moving averages has been identified, indicating a bullish outlook. Currently, the prices also break above 5279 (the previous high and 38.2% retracement level). As long as 5230 acts as the key support level, the index prices could consider a further advance to the resistance level at 5345 and 5389, corresponding to the 61.8% retracement level between April 17 high and April 22 low.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Indices Australia ASX

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
Yesterday 03:44 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Yesterday 04:11 AM
Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’
Yesterday 03:12 AM
British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
February 28, 2024 08:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
By:
Matt Simpson
February 28, 2024 02:14 AM
    stocks_04
    S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 27, 2024 01:52 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 25, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.