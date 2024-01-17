ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes

With markets starting to question how many rate cuts we’ll see from major central banks this year, sentiment towards China’s economic outlook deteriorating rapidly and riskier asset classes coming under pressures, Thursday shapes up as an important session for Australia’s ASX 200 and the AUD/JPY .

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:36 PM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With markets starting to question how many rate cuts we’ll see from major central banks this year, sentiment towards China’s economic outlook deteriorating rapidly and riskier asset classes coming under pressures, Thursday shapes up as an important session for Australia’s ASX 200 and the AUD/JPY which are threatening to break their respective uptrends from the rally that began late last year.

ASX 200 slices through upside support

You can see the perilous position the ASX 200 finds itself in on the four-hourly chart, breaking through uptrend support to test 7320, a resistance level it struggled to overcome last year. With little in the way of major visible support of the latter, a clean break of the latter could see the index slide towards 7190, a level that acted as both resistance and support in the early stages of the risk rally.

Alternatively, a bounce would likely see the index push back towards the intersection of uptrend and horizontal support located around 7360. Beyond, 7445 would be the next upside target.

asx 200 jan 18

Australia’s December jobs report due at 11.30am AEDT – where employment is expected to lift by 15,000 leaving the unemployment at 3.9% -- is one event traders need to keep an eye on. Another is how the market responds to BHP’s fourth quarter production report released before the start of trade. The largest constituent in the index reported iron ore production in Western Australia rose 5% from the prior quarter. Copper production increased 7% over the first half of FY 2024.

Externally, the performance of mainland Chinese equities may also be influential with Australia’s equity market sinking into negative territory on Wednesday as Chinese stocks tanked.

AUD/JPY risks may be skewed higher near-term

While not as dire as the ASX 200 picture, AUD/JPY is another market threatening to break the uptrend it’s been in since early December, hindered by significant weakness in the AUD/USD which has largely offset massive gains for the USD/JPY as yield differentials between the US and Japan widen yet again.

Sitting in an ascending triangle and having unsuccessfully broken lower despite several downside probes over the course of this week, the price action suggests the risks may be skewed higher in the near-term. A break of 97.14 may open the door to a test of the 2024 YTD high of 97.80. Below, AUD/JPY found buyers below 96.65 on several occasions this week. Should that demand dry up, the next downsides target would likely be 96.15 and 95.90.

While Australia’s employment report may cause short-term volatility, movements in US 2-year yields are likely to be highly influential given they not only driving movements in USD/JPY but also broader risk appetite. China’s equity market performance is another near-term factor to watch.

aud jpy jan 18

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities Australia 200 AUD JPY FX

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
Today 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Near Decade+ Highs
Today 08:46 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Outperforming US stocks join global meltdown
Today 05:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after retail sales cast doubts over early Fed rate cuts
Today 02:11 PM
DAX, FTSE China A50 analysis: Stocks plunge as rate cut bets trimmed
Today 12:25 PM
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:00 AM
    japan_06
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:42 AM
      japan_03
      Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:21 AM
        japan_09
        Nikkei surge threatened by elevated USD/JPY reversal risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 15, 2024 05:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.