Asian Open Oils Rally and Strong Inflation Support the Canadian Dollar

After what felt long a long wait, oil prices finally broke out of their ranges after teasing bulls with an upside breakout since last week.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 15, 2021 6:31 PM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 35 points (0.47%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,452.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 90 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 30,601.71
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down 1 points (0%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,034.21

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -17.57 points (-0.25%) to close at 7,016.49
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50 index fell -45.73 points (-1.09%) to close at 4,145.94
  • Germany's DAX index fell -106.99 points (-0.68%) to close at 15,616.00
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -69.35 points (-1.04%) to close at 6,583.62

Wednesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 236.82 points (0.68%) to close at 34,814.39
  • The S&P 500 index rose 37.65 points (0.85%) to close at 4,480.70
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 120.63 points (0.78%) to close at 15,503.53


Learn how to trade indices


Indices:

Higher energy prices saw equity markets wipe off Tuesday’s losses and rally throughout most of the session. The S&P 500 rose 0.82% with 10 of its 11 sectors rising, led by energy and materials sectors. The index held above its 50-day eMA and trendline support, erasing the prior day’s gains of its bearish engulfing day. A break above Monday’s high assumes a swing low has been seen. Tech stocks were also strong performers with the Nasdaq 100 rising around 0.8%.

The ASX 200 remains undecided as to which way its next directional break will be. However, we’d expect energy-related stocks to support the broader market today, yet iron ore prices continue to fall which is a headwind for the index. Still, we’ve seen two lower tails these past days to show demand at the lows, so we’re also keeping an eye on a countertrend bounce and for prices to break above 7450. Support sits around 4015, 4000 and 7378.


ASX 200 Market Internals:


ASX 200: 7417 (-0.27%), 15 September 2021

  • Information Technology (1.04%) was the strongest sector and Utilities (-1.8%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 83 (41.50%) stocks advanced, 105 (52.50%) stocks declined
  • 67.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 56% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 46.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 8.41%   -  Pilbara Minerals Ltd  (PLS.AX) 
  • + 4.69%   -  Elders Ltd  (ELD.AX) 
  • + 3.67%   -  Perseus Mining Ltd  (PRU.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -7.44%   -  AGL Energy Ltd  (AGL.AX) 
  • -4.3%   -  Worley Ltd  (WOR.AX) 
  • -4.1%   -  Pointsbet Holdings Ltd  (PBH.AX) 


Forex: CAD flies high on firm energy prices and inflation data

forex movers

Canadian inflation rocketed to a 13-year high, which is likely the last think Justin Trudeau wants to hear just days ahead of Canada’s election. Rising 4.1% YoY and 0.3% MoM, it’s the fastest rate of annualised inflation since March 2003. And the Bank of Canada’s preferred inflation gauge, trimmed mean CPI, rose to 3.4% which is its highest level in thirty years. So that, combined with higher energy prices saw CAD as the strongest major of the session.

NZ GDP kicks off data in today’s Asian session at 08:45 AEST. However, it’s a backwards looking indicator, and Q2 data doesn’t capture the extent of the lockdown parts of NZ are still in for Q3 data. Currently NZ is expected to report 2.4% growth in Q2. Still, if it comes in weak today then it only spells more trouble for Q3 data and traders will likely be tempted to offload any kiwi dollars.

And as Australia release employment data at 11:30 then there is the potential for a decent move on AUD/NZD, should their respective datasets diverge by a large enough degree. However, keep in mind that its current bearish leg looks quite extended to the downside, so the asymmetric trade may be strong AU employment and weak NZ growth. AU employment is tipped to rise to 4.9%, shed -78.5k jobs and send the participation rate down to 65.7%.

GBPNZD

Technically, GBP/NZD remains of interest for potential bearish setups. It’s -3.6% decline from the August high broke two bullish trendlines with apparent ease and now prices are coiling up in a potential bear flag pattern. Resistance has been met at the 23.6% Fibonacci ratio to underscore a shallow retracement amidst a strong bearish trend. Furthermore, the 200-day eMA and broken trendline are also nearby for additional resistance.

USD/JPY fell to a 1-month low following weaker-than-expected inflation on Tuesday. A key focal point for dollar traders will be employment claims tonight, where an unexpected rise could weigh further on the dollar.


Learn how to trade forex


Commodities: Oil rises on falling supplies and pent-up demand expectations

Oil’s rally finally took off to see WTI rise over 2% and break above $72, after a report by IEA (International Energy Agency) stated they expect the vaccination rollout to unleash pent-up demand. Furthermore, stockpiles have dwindled due to Hurricane Ida whilst daily output from China’s oil refinery hit a 15-month low.

Bears finally took their foot off-of their bearish pedals on palladium futures, allowing the battered metal to rise for the first day in 8 sessions. Whilst there’s no obvious signs of a trough forming just yet, it sends a warning signals to bears tempted to jump in late to the party.


Up Next (Times in AEST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.


Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas WTI GBP NZD

Latest market news

View more
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 01:00 PM
    Research
    USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 14, 2025 09:45 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Technical Tuesday - January 14, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 14, 2025 12:00 PM
        EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 14, 2025 04:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.