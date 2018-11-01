Apple of Markets eye must impress

The biggest capitalisation contributor to U.S. equity markets needs to come through with a solid quarter.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2018 3:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Apple of markets eye must impress

Summary

The stock is the Apple of the market’s eye, in more ways than one. After a week when Wall Street and global shares appear to have stabilised following Odious October, the biggest capitalisation contributor to U.S. equity markets needs to come through with a solid quarter.

Wall Street fills in the blanks

Given that it’s such a pivotal quarter, it's unfortunate that, for this occasion, Apple skipped its custom of offering profit guidance. The group only said its gross margin, which investors also watch like hawks, would be between 38% and 38.5%. If so, it would pretty much hit the firm's long-term norm. In any case, with Apple's average retail prices creeping higher this year, Wall Street has confidently pencilled in a profit jump. Fourth-quarter earnings per share are seen at $2.78 compared with $2.70 in Q4 2017. Revenues should be $61.57bn, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue was $52.6bn in Q3 and Apple forecasts $61bn-$62bn in Q4.

Priced for surprises

To be sure, pricing is also the key avenue through which margin of error could creep in. Markets will gratefully seize on any positive earnings or profit surprise. But a negative one could spark fireworks in a weaker direction for Wall Street and beyond. The backdrop includes $1,000 iPhones having a beneficial impact on earnings and sales this year, raising expectations. With just 10 retail sales days in the quarter following a new handset range though, new iPhones may not boost Q4 sales much. The average price is expected to rise more than 20% to around $750. Volume hopes look elevated too, as they’re based on increasing signs that demand has been underpinned despite the year’s challenges. 47 million in handset sales is the figure investors are looking for, compared to 28.84 million in Q4 2017.

Apps and China

With Apple increasingly pointing to service revenues as a key source of long-term growth, investors have latterly needed to see an impressive clip at that business too. The 20% rise Wall Street expects would be a dip from Q3 but would match growth CEO Tim Cook has projected. Cook will also need to  address more clearly any impact from the trade conflict, after Apple products were excluded from tariffs imposed on China in September. On a related theme, China, at the heart of the dispute, will be yet another aspect of Apple’s report investors will scrutinise carefully. It is again the group’s fastest growing region after a two-year slump.


Related tags: Apple

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.