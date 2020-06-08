Also a good jobs report for Canada

Last Friday was also a good surprise on the jobs front for Canada as 289,600 jobs were added in May.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 8, 2020 3:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Also a good jobs report for Canada

Last Friday was also a good surprise on the jobs front for Canada. Indeed, official jobs report showed that the Canadian economy added 289,600 jobs in May (vs -0.5 million expected), while jobless rate climbed to 13.7% (vs 15.0% expected) from 13.0% in April. Later today, Canada's housing starts for May will be reported (annualized rate of 160,000 units expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD has broken below the lower boundary of a triangle and is capped by its declining moving averages. The daily RSI remains badly directed. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3850. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at 1.3200 and a second one would be set at yearly bottom at 1.2950 in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex Canada

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
Today 03:43 AM
USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
Today 03:23 AM
USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:10 PM
AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
Yesterday 03:50 PM
NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
Yesterday 02:10 PM
Gold and Silver forecast: Metals extend gains ahead of key US data
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:43 AM
    jobs_03
    USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:23 AM
      Research
      USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:10 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD forecast takes a huge boost
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.