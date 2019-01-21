A slowdown in Chinas economy knocks European indices

Chinese domestic indicators continue showing an economy that is in slowdown mode and Chinese politicians and foreign investors are becoming increasingly worried. Although some of the slowdown can be blamed on the spat between China and the US over tariffs a larger part has to do with the internal dynamics of the Chinese economy, which is simply going down a gear after almost two decades of rapid expansion

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 21, 2019 4:49 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Chinese domestic indicators continue showing an economy that is in slowdown mode and Chinese politicians and foreign investors are becoming increasingly worried. Although some of the slowdown can be blamed on the spat between China and the US over tariffs a larger part has to do with the internal dynamics of the Chinese economy, which is simply going down a gear after almost two decades of rapid expansion. The government is looking into providing support for failing businesses but has ruled out an all-out financial bailout as seen in the past.

European indices responded with a weaker start to the day but the FTSE managed to bounce back from that opening dip on the back of stronger airline shares ahead of EasyJet’s results Tuesday. Several major banks upgraded their forecasts on EasyJet although it might be too early to do that while it remains unclear how Brexit will unfold. One of the unpleasant questions the budget airline will have to address tomorrow is how it would deal with a hard Brexit which could potentially result in British planes not being allowed to fly over the EU.

Plan B

Having survived the rejection of her Brexit proposal and the subsequent no-confidence vote in her government Theresa May will now have to present her alternative to Parliament on Monday. How she will manage to get parliamentary consensus is completely unclear given that her proposal was rejected by 402 out of 650 MPs last week and her subsequent attempt to find common ground with Labour didn’t yield any results. EU politicians are not showing any more signs of willingness to cooperate than MPs and instead keep signaling that they are unwilling to agree to any more concessions for Britain. The lack of progress has weakened the pound and the currency lost 0.33% against the euro and 0.21% against the dollar.   


Davos without US representatives

The annual Davos gathering of political and business leaders will have a different flavour this year as both Donald Trump and US government representatives will be absent. Trump remains at loggerheads with Congress over the funding of the Mexican wall and there is no visible solution in sight. Although US stock markets are not showing any serious reaction to the government shutdown it is only a matter of time before this becomes critical as the shutdown includes the Treasury Department, the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Related tags: May UK 100 Forex China GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.