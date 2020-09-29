A boost in US consumer confidence fails to push indices higher

EURUSD jumps back into consolidation: Chart

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 29, 2020 6:14 PM
USA flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the CAD and JPY. On the US economic data front, Wholesale Inventories unexpectedly rose 0.5% on month in the August preliminary reading (-0.1% expected), compared to a revised -0.1% in the July final reading. Finally, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index spiked to 101.8 on month in September (90.0 expected), from a revised 86.3 in August. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending September 25th is expected. Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change for September is expected to increase to 648K on month, from 428K in August. U.S. GDP for the second quarter third reading is expected to remain at -31.7% on quarter, in line with the second quarter second reading. Market News International's Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for September is expected to rise to 52.0 on month, from 51.2 in August. Finally, Pending Home Sales for August are expected to jump 3.2% on month, compared to +5.9% in July.                       

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the AUD. In Europe, France's INSEE has released September Consumer Confidence Index at 95 (vs 93 expected). The Bank of England has released the number of mortgage approvals for August at 84,700 (vs 71,300 expected). The European Commission has reported the Eurozone's September Economic Confidence Index rose from 87.5 to 91.1 (vs 89.0 expected). German CPI fell 0.2% in September in first estimation (-0.1% expected) after a 0.1% decline in August.

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs.

Looking at the most active major pairs, the EUR/USD jumped 74 pips to 1.174. The pair as entered back into its prior consolidation zone. A bearish cross remains in-play after the 20-day moving average crossed below the 50-day moving average however bearish momentum as so far failed to materialize. A break above 1.2015 would signal a resumption of the prior uptrend. A break below 1.1605 support could cause an acceleration lower towards 1.15 key support that was acting as resistance back in March. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: EUR USD Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
Today 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
Today 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
Today 12:15 PM
USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
Today 04:48 AM
The US dollar may not be ready to roll over just yet: The Week Ahead
Today 04:06 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 14, 2024 04:44 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 13, 2024 08:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 25, 2024 02:55 AM
        EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 22, 2024 04:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.