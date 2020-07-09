090720 USDJPY

Core Machinery orders came better than expected in May.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2020 3:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY: Japan capital spending show resilience

Japan core machinery orders, which indicates the trend in capex spending, posted a positive surprise in May with a 1.7% increase vs a 5% decline forecast and after a 12% drop in April. 

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, the pair remains under pressure below a declining trend line drawn since early March. The daily RSI remains within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below resistance at 108.2 (early July top). The nearest support would be set at 106.00 (June bottom) and a second one would be set at 104.15 (March 13 bottom) in extension.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Related tags: Forex USD Forex JPY

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises modestly as the market asses Trump's trade outlook
Today 02:25 PM
Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
Today 01:00 PM
EURUSD, Gold Forecast: EURUSD Holds Above Parity, Gold Tests $2730 Resistance
Today 10:09 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:39 AM
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency prices
Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:00 PM
    US_flag_G_Washington
    USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:45 AM
      united_states_02
      AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:28 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        COT report – 20 Jan 2025
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 19, 2025 12:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.