Want Want China (151.HK): Eyes on the Breakout of Neckline at HK$6.05

, a food company, announced that full-year5.0% on year to 3.65 billion yuan and operating profit rose 4.8% to 4.81 billion yuan on revenue of 20.09 billion yuan, down 3.0%. The company proposed a final dividend of 2.42 dollar per share andof 1.10 dollar per share, taking the full-year dividend to 4.16 dollar per share, up 21.6%.The prices have jumped around 8% after posting the result and is challenging the neckline at HK$6.05. Today, the stock opened higher but returned the level below the neckline.Currently, the prices are supported by both rising 20-period and 50-period moving averages. Besides, the RSI also bounces after touching the former declining trend line drawn from November 2019. Both technical indicators would favour on theReaders should focus on theat HK$6.05. A close above this level would validate a bullish breakout of the ascending triangle. Readers could consider to set the resistance levels HK$6.41 (61.8% retracement between January top and March low) and HK$6.87 (78.6% retracement) respectively.On the other hand, a break below the previous low at HK$5.45 would trigger a return to April's low at HK$5.10.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView