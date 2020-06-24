VIDEO DAX Woes Grow on Reports of MORE US Tariffs on EU Exports

The Office Of The US Trade Representative released a notice yesterday stating the US is considering slapping ADDITIONAL tariffs on EU and UK imports and this could have a heavy effect on Germany's DAX.

June 24, 2020 2:33 PM
