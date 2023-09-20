USD/JPY hits a fresh 9-month high ahead of Friday’s BOJ meeting

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 12:27 AM
6 views
japan_09
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Fed delivered their hawkish hold, and that means the Fed’s policy has effectively widened relative to the BOJ’s once more which refreshes the upside bias for USD/JPY. In fact, the US-JP 2-year yield has hit fresh cycle highs ahead of tomorrow’s BOJ meeting. And whilst the risk of verbal intervention remains from the MOF/BOJ, they may not actually intervene if the trend remains orderly. And price action on the daily chart suggests that it is.

 

It seems unlikely the BOJ will announce any change of policy tomorrow, or soon for that matter. Although you never know for sure with this central bank. The BOJ widened their YCC band recently, and whilst Ueda prompted some excitement that the BOJ may hike rates before abandoning YCC control, he dismissed the possibility of it being this year. Economists currently favour the BOJ’s first hike in H2 2024. And with a current  interest rate of -0.1bp, it is hard to imagine a meaty 25 or 50bp hike anyway. And that further builds the case for a higher USD/JPY.

 

20230921usyields

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (daily chart):

USD/JPY has spent much of this year in a well defined bull trend on the daily chart, and trades within an established bull channel. Whilst a bearish divergence is forming on the RSI (14), price action is yet to confirm the divergence with a break of a swing low on the daily chart. Besides, if prices are to break decisively higher, it would cause the RSI to break its own trendline (as indicators follow price).

 

We can see a clean close above the 148 handle, a level the market was hesitant to break ahead of the FOMC meeting. Yet the series of higher lows heading into 148 resistance makes the trend structure appear the more bullish to my eyes. And should prices retrace, the 20-day EMA has done a decent job of supporting prices over the past couple of months.

 

With a breakout from a bullish continuation pattern now chalked up and the wider divergence between the Fed and BOJ’s policies, the 149 and 150 handles are now in focus for bulls.

20230921usdjpyD1

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The 1-hour chart shows that prices produced a false breakout above 148 ahead of the FOMC meeting, yet then formed a prominent swing low at 147.46 before strong volumes lead the true breakout above key resistance. The bias remains bullish above the 147.46 low and we’d prefer to seek dips above support levels such as the daily pivot ~148 or the daily S1 ~147.70. Note that the daily and weekly R1 coincide at 148.55, making it a likely interim resistance level. but with a 1-day implied volatility level of 134 pips and 189 over the next week, we may well see USD/JPY break above 149 if the BOJ stand pat as expected.

20230921usdjpyH1

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq SPX 500 Indices Indices Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:42 PM
Fed pauses rates, but Nasdaq fell on fears that interest rates will still rise
Yesterday 07:53 PM
US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
Yesterday 06:23 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Yesterday 03:23 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks inch higher on hopes that peak rates are here
Yesterday 12:46 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:23 PM
    stocks_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 20, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:30 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks in for rollercoaster ride as focus turns to Fed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:27 PM
        Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 08:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.