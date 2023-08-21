USD/CNH, China A50 vulnerable as stimulus measures disappoint

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 3:45 AM
156 views
China flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Traders hoping for bold stimulus measures from Chinese policymakers have been left disappointed again, amplifying concerns regarding the trajectory for the Chinese economy. And that makes it difficult to get excited about a meaningful recovery in mainland stocks or the Chinese yuan.

Property market support lacking

The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) Loan Prime Rate (LPR) – the benchmark rate new and existing loans within China are priced off – was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.45% for August, below the 15 basis point reduction expected. The 5-year LPR -- which influences mortgage rates – was surprisingly left unchanged at 4.2%, delivering another hit to sentiment towards China’s property sector.

Markets were looking for a decline in both LPS tenors of at least 15 basis points, the same degree wholesale funding costs were reduced when the PBOC cut its 1-year medium-term lending facility rate to 2.5% last week, the largest decline since the early stages of the pandemic.

China A50 remains a sell-on-rallies play

With traders growing increasingly desperate for a stimulus “bazooka” from either the government or PBOC, today’s underwhelming measures underscores why Chinese markets remain on the nose with investors.

The China A50 added to losses following the LPR announcement, testing solid support below 12,400 which has held firm over the past two months. A break of that support zone may open see a test of the June lows below 12,300. There’s little in the way of major support beyond that level until 12,000.

Should the support zone below 12,400 continue to hold, gains to the topside are likely to be capped around 12,750 in the absence of a meaningful change in sentiment towards the prospects for the Chinese economy.

China A50. Source: Trading View

Fresh highs for USD/CNH on the cards?

USD/CNH reacted immediately to the LPR announcement, shifting back towards the middle of the trading range it’s been stuck in since the start of last week. On the topside, a break of 7.3500 opens the door to a potential test of the record high set in October last year. On the downside, bids may emerge around 7.2850, 7.2500 and again at 7.2350.

In the advent of a more sizeable reversal – something that remains a possibility given reports of regular intervention in the FX market by state-controlled Chinese banks and stronger daily fixings from PBOC -- a support zone below 7.1300 looms as a possible first port of call.

USD/CNH. Source: Trading View

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/CNH PBOC China A50 USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD finds itself at a technical juncture ahead of Jackson Hole
Today 04:07 AM
Hang Seng downside break eyes retest of 2022 lows
Today 03:50 AM
ASX 200: higher bond yields generating valuation headwinds
Today 12:54 AM
USD/JPY bulls eye fresh highs: Asian Open – 22nd August 2023
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USDBRL should reflect Jackson Hole, pessimism about China, economic agenda in Congress and IPCA-15
Yesterday 05:53 PM
Nasdaq leads uncertain markets as higher bond yields undermines valuations
Yesterday 05:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CNH articles

china_02
USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan
By:
David Scutt
August 18, 2023 01:36 AM
    Research
    S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 17, 2023 11:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
        Uptrend
        Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 25, 2023 04:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.