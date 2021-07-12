US open Wall Street set for a mixed start amid rising covid concerns

Covid cases ae on the rise, raising concerns over slowing growth. Tech stocks are set to extend gains whilst the Dow & S&P500 head lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 12, 2021 9:46 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.4% at 34472

S&P futures -0.14% at 4360

Nasdaq futures +0.31% at 14863

In Europe

FTSE -0.5% at 7081

Dax +0.07% at 15686

Euro Stoxx -0.03% at 4065

Learn more about trading indices

Mixed start to a busy week

US indices are pointing to a mixed start on the open, after all three main Wall Street indices finished at all time highs on Friday.

Concerns grow over rising covid cases, as new daily infections in the US hit the highest level since May over the weekend, unnerving investors.

Covid concerns will add to nerves that peak growth has passed as recent US economic data has under-performed.

Whilst the Dow and the S&P futures are in the red, the high growth tech stock extends its rally as investors continue to rotate back into growth.

Whilst today is a quiet day for data and earnings there is plenty across the week to keep the markets busy. US CPI and PPI data on Tuesday and Wednesday, in addition to Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before congress on Wednesday and Thursday, will keep inflation and the Fed’s next steps firmly in focus.

Tomorrow earning season is due to kick off with the Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and PepsiCo updating he market.


Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones hit a high of 34906 but failed to hold that level, slipping back below the level 34850 which had offered resistance on several occasions across the past month. The RSI is in bullish terrirory but points lower, giving mixed messages. Whilst the 50 sma on the 4 hour chart holds at 34600 buyers can be hopeful of another attack on 34850 and on towards 35000. A break through the 50 sma at 34600 could open the door to 34420 the ascending trendline support from ealy October and the 100 sma at 34350. Below here the sellers could gain momentum.

FX – USD rallies, EUR  falls on dovish ECB Lagarde

The US Dollar is climbing higher at the start of the week, after steep losses at the end of last week. Safe haven flows into the US Dollar amid rising covid cases are lifting the greenback. Attention is also shifting back to inflation and the Fed’s next steps with CPI data, PPI data and Jerome Powell testifying before Congress coming up this week.

EUR/USD trades lower after ECB President Christine Lagarde Sid That forward guidance will be changed at the July 22 meeting. Lagarde hinted that the bond buying scheme could be extended beyond March 2022 albeit in a new format.

GBP/USD  +0.24% at 1.3820

EUR/USD  +0.1% at 1.1856


Oil falls on covid worries

Oil prices are slipping lower as concerns over slowing global growth overshadowed the prospect of tightening supply after OPEC+ talks to raise output failed earlier in the month.

The rapid spread of covid cases and unequal access to covid vaccines threaten to slow global economic recovery. According to Reuters, covid infections are rising in 69 countries. Parts of Asia are back under lockdown conditions.

This comes after OPEC+ group abandoned talks at the stat of the month amid infighting and failure to agree unanimously to raise output in order to satisfy the demand outlook

US crude trades -1.4% at $72.98

Brent trades -1.3% at $74.24

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

14:30 Fed Williams due to speak


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA Forex Indices SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
Today 01:12 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
Today 11:35 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:53 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Yes AU unemployment rose, but…
Today 02:25 AM
WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
Today 12:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 10:00 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Analysis: Key Levels and Events for the Week Ahead
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 15, 2024 07:18 AM
        Energy
        Crude oil forecast: WTI turns positive, snapping 3-day fall
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 10, 2024 03:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.