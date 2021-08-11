US CPI recap Have hopes of a Jackson Hole taper announcement been dashed

Some traders were still holding out hopes that another scorching inflation print could spook the Fed into announcing its taper plan at Jackson Hole; with today’s data merely meeting expectations, those hopes may now be dashed.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 11, 2021 10:07 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US CPI recap: Have hopes of a Jackson Hole taper announcement been dashed?

With Federal Reserve members growing increasingly hawkish following Friday’s strong NFP report, traders and policymakers were keying in on this morning’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading from July as the next major update on the performance of the world’s largest economy.

As it turns out, the report came out roughly in line with expectations, with the headline CPI reading rising at 0.5% month-over-month as anticipated and the year-over-year rate printing at 5.4%, a tick above the 5.3% reading expected. Meanwhile, the Core CPI reading came out at 0.5% m/m and 4.3% y/y, in-line with economists’ expectations.

Notably, used car prices, which had driven a significant portion of the price pressures in recent months amidst the global semiconductor shortage, rose “just” 0.2% m/m; the moderation in used car prices represents a proverbial feather in the cap for Jerome Powell and the rest of the “inflation is transitory” camp, a development that could reduce some of the near-term pressure on the central bank to announce its tapering plans this month.

As it stands, many traders currently expect the Fed to make an announcement on this front around its September policy meeting, though it’s still worth watching the Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of this month for any updates or surprises.

Market reaction

On balance, we’ve seen a “risk on” reaction to the CPI print, with US index futures ticking higher, yields on the benchmark 10-year US treasury bond falling 3bps to 1.34%, gold tacking on a quick 10 points to $1746 so far, and the US dollar index retreating 20 pips from resistance in the 93.20 area to trade back near 93.00. Viewing these movements as a mosaic, the market’s reaction to the CPI report suggests that some traders were still holding out hopes that another scorching inflation print could spook the Fed into announcing its taper plan at Jackson Hole; with today’s data merely meeting expectations, those hopes may now be dashed.

To highlight a specific setup, NZD/USD is the biggest mover among the major currency pairs today. The pair appears to be forming a potential “rounded bottom” pattern near support in the lower-0.6900s over the last two months. Now, traders will be looking for a breakout to above the 100-day EMA and previous resistance near 0.7100 to confirm the pattern and open the door for a bullish continuation toward the next resistance zone around 0.7300.

Source: StoneX, TradingView

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: USD Forex CPI Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 01:30 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
        Federal reserve USD $100 note
        US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 14, 2025 02:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.