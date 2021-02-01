Final UK manufacturing PMI & US ISM manufacturing PMIs in focus

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD trades above its 50 & 100 sma and is supported by an ascending trendline presenting a bullish bias on the 4 hour chart.

However, momentum has slowed as 1.3750 continues to act as an immediate hurdle. A move beyond this strong resistance level could bring 1.38 into target.

Immediate support can be seen at 1.37 round number and 50 sma, prior to 1.3650 the confluence of the 100 sma and the ascending trend line. This level is key for the sellers and a deep move southwards to 1.3650.





