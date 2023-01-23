Tik Tok IPO guide

Speculation over when TikTok will IPO has been whirling around for the last couple of years, but there’s still no concrete date thanks to regulatory issues and market volatility. Find out everything we know so far about the potential ByteDance app listing.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
January 23, 2023 10:30 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

TikTok IPO: is TikTok going public?

TikTok will be going public…eventually. Its parent company ByteDance confirmed in 2020 that TikTok Global, a new US entity, will have its IPO at some point. This will be separate from ByteDance’s IPO, which is also in the pipeline.

Rumours about TikTok’s potential IPO reignited in April 2021 following a Bloomberg article that detailed the unicorn’s preparations. When the IPO does happen, TikTok will likely go public in the US, and ByteDance’s domestic assets will go public in Hong Kong. In the long run, this separation will likely prove to be a smart decision from ByteDance as it will help navigate US-Chinese political tensions.

However, the TikTok IPO is on the backburner for now as ByteDance has had difficulties meeting both Chinese and US stock exchange regulations. This is due to the fact its two apps – TikTok and the Chinese counterpart Douyin – have yet to achieve operational separation, meaning the two companies share the same algorithm and much of the same technology. This has meant the US and Chinese regulators are not satisfied with the business’s structure.

The entire matter is not helped by the friction between the US and Chinese governments, which has made the Chinese government increasingly strict over the actions of Big Tech companies. The US is also assessing the security issues surrounding Chinese tech firms operating in the US. Under President Trump, TikTok was set to be completely banned, but Biden has yet to make his formal stance known.

Despite all these hurdles, ByteDance is still expected to IPO TikTok due to the significant amount of capital it could raise that could boost its global business strategy.

When will the TikTok IPO happen?

There is no confirmation that TikTok will IPO, let alone when it will happen. Rumours had the IPO date at some point in 2020, which was pushed back amid Trump’s threats to ban the app altogether.

Now speculation has it the app will IPO at some point in 2023 instead. But, until all the regulatory issues have been sorted out, and TikTok separates from its sister company Douyin, it’s unlikely to be anytime soon.

How much is TikTok worth?

In July 2020, investors valued TikTok at about $50 billion – which was already more than established social media giants like Snapchat. Although two years later on, this figure could be sitting closer to $75 billion.

However, ByteDance as a whole is worth a lot more. In private capital markets, estimations of its value have risen to $250 billion – with some sources suggesting up to $400 billion – which would make it the world’s most valuable start-up.

How to trade the TikTok IPO

Once TikTok has been listed, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way as any other stock on the market. Find out about IPO trading with us.

In the meantime, you can trade shares with City Index in these easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, you can practise trading shares in a risk-free demo account.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a video app that allows users to create content with popular music and filters, that are shared with both followers and global users. The popular videos are then widely shared across other social networks including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube.

Originally called Douyin, it was created in China in 2016, and was launched globally as TikTok the following year. The app is still called Douyin in the China market.

TikTok has become incredibly popular over the last year, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic when stay-at-home measures pushed more and more people online to fill time. In early 2021, it had over 689 million active monthly users worldwide. Despite being a relatively young app TikTok is already one of the most downloaded apps in the world.

However, it’s already had its fair share of controversies, and not just the US-China disputes covered above. In 2019, TikTok was briefly banned in India over concerns about pornographic content and predatory behaviour on the app. And was again banned in India amid tensions between China and India over tech companies not safeguarding data. TikTok’s Chinese owner was also fined $5.7 million by US authorities for illegally collecting children’s data.

What is ByteDance?

ByteDance was founded in 2021 by Zhang Yiming; the company is based in Beijing, China. Following the success of his news app Toutiao – which means ‘headlines’ – Yiming went on to develop TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin.

While TikTok is what ByteDance is most well-known for globally, the app only contributes about 3% to the parent company’s revenue – the rest is made up of its domestic activities. However, TikTok has meant that ByteDance succeeded where a lot of other Chinese tech companies failed: it expanded beyond China.

How does TikTok make money?

TikTok makes money from advertisements shown in platform – a service it offers to brands that enables them to promote products within the app. It also offers in-app purchases of coins that can be exchanged for digital gifts – users can ‘gift’ to their friends, followers, or favourite creators.

The company’s additional revenue streams are live streaming, games, and e-commerce.

Is ByteDance profitable?

As a private company, it can be difficult to ascertain exactly how much money TikTok and its parent company make. As of 2020, it was estimated that TikTok earned approximately $1 billion in revenue. But this is just a fraction of ByteDance’s overall revenue for the year, which came in at approximately $30 billion.

The current projected valuation of TikTok ($50 billion) puts it at 50x its current revenue. But according to Reuters, the company's management team expects to achieve $6 billion in revenue in 2021.

TikTok’s biggest investors

Currently, TikTok’s top shareholders are:

  • CMB Wing Lung Bank
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Bank of China
  • K3 Investors
  • Primavera Capital Group
  • Kohlberk Kravis Roberts
  • Tiger Global Management
  • GGV Capital

What is TikTok's business model?

TikTok’s business model combines the classic social media platform strategy that enables users to share content with a creative platform that enables users to make and share their videos. Functionality-wise, it is a mixture of Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The element that makes TikTok stand out is that it's powered by artificial intelligence. When users engage with content, the app collects their data which is fed into TikTok’s machine learning algorithm. This enables the app to refine the quality of users’ content feed and enhances the content experience, which the company claims, in turn, boosts engagement and generates more data.

According to TikTok: ‘Our mission is to capture and present the world’s creativity, knowledge, and precious life moments, directly from the mobile phone.’

TikTok’s business model has also had to take into account the regulations it now faces in different countries. After being banned in India, TikTok reduced its staff in the country to minimise its losses. And following the tensions with the US, ByteDance ringfenced TikTok away from all of its China-based assets to appease US regulations over its operations.

Who are TikTok’s competitors?

TikTok aims to have global dominance in the video content creation sphere, and although it competes with other big names like Instagram – which launched reels following TikTok’s success – it remains the most popular content creation app among young people or ‘Gen Z’.

TikTok’s dominance was helped by the fact it bought out its most direct competitor Musical.ly in August 2018 for $1 billion.

Who is the CEO of TikTok?

Vanessa Pappas was appointed CEO of TikTok, following the resignation of Kevin A. Mayer in August 2020.

Related tags: Equities Stocks IPO Insights

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.