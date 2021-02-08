﻿

Tesla TSLA buys bitcoin testing record highs Could 1000 be next

The firm’s foray into accepting the digital currency as payment for its vehicles will be attractive to a new subgroup of increasingly wealthy potential customers: crypto investors

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 8, 2021 9:12 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Tesla (TSLA) buys bitcoin, testing record highs: Could $1,000 be next?

“Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.” – Nassim Nicholas Taleb

After spending most of the weekend (jokingly?) extolling the virtues of the meme currency Dogecoin on twitter, the planet’s richest man made more significant crypto-related news this morning when an SEC filing showed that Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors (TSLA) purchased $1.5B in Bitcoin in January. Moreover, the filing went on to note that the company expects “to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future…which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”

The news served as rocket fuel for the entire cryptoasset asset class, with Bitcoin surging to a record high above $44,000 as of writing, but the bigger implications may be for Tesla itself.

As we go to press, the highly-traded stock is trading up by nearly 3% pre-market to test a record high of its own. Previous companies that have added Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries have surged in recent months (Microstrategy’s 600% rally in the last six months being the most prominent example), though it will take far more than the current allocation for Bitcoin’s price to be a meaningful contribution to TSLA’s stock movements.

At a minimum, the firm’s foray into accepting the digital currency as payment for its vehicles will be attractive to a new subgroup of increasingly wealthy potential customers (crypto investors) and shows that Musk and company remain on the cutting edge of innovation.

TSLA technical analysis

As noted earlier, TSLA is back testing its record highs from last month near $900 following today’s news. The five-week consolidation below $900 has alleviated the overbought condition in the RSI indicator, potentially clearing the way for another leg higher as we move through February. As long as TSLA is holding above its short-term 21- and 50-day exponential moving averages, traders will continue to give the bullish trend in Elon Musk’s behemoth the benefit of the doubt:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

As a final note, if TSLA is able to break out above $900 in the current narrative- and meme-driven environment, traders could quickly set their eyes on the psychologically-significant $1,000 level as a logical target. For a company that was trading in two-digit territory (<$100 per share) less than a year ago, a move to quadruple-digit territory (>$1,000) would quite impressive indeed!

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.


Related tags: Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies Equities Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal looking over-stretched after big rally
Today 05:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ stocks fall after stronger ADP payrolls & ahead of Powell's speech
Today 01:18 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Soft Eurozone CPI underscores ECB June cut expectations
Today 11:45 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:59 AM
Booming commodities, China turnaround a risk for bloated bearish AUD/USD bets
Today 06:03 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
Today 02:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_01
Bitcoin forecast: BTC could retest $70k before its next leg lower
By:
Matt Simpson
March 21, 2024 11:48 PM
    crypto_02
    Bitcoin falters at $70k yet again, volatility could be set to remain
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 20, 2024 12:21 AM
      japan_04
      Japanese yen favoured as bitcoin triggers bout of risk off
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 5, 2024 10:24 PM
        Rocket taking off on a bright day
        Gold, Bitcoin Hit Record Highs: Are Traders Afraid of Sovereign Debt Loads?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 5, 2024 07:34 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.