Tesla outperformance in focus

Last week the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 5.77% after hotter-than-expected inflation data and a profit warning from FedEx that fuelled concerns over a recession. Despite the widespread carnage, Tesla remarkably finished last week 1.22% higher at $303.35.

September 19, 2022 9:47 AM
Research

Last week the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 5.77% after hotter-than-expected inflation data and a profit warning from FedEx that fuelled concerns over a recession. Despite the widespread carnage, Tesla finished last week 1.22% higher at $303.35.

Tesla’s outperformance began as outlined in our last trade idea on Tesla in July here, after it delivered strong double-digit growth in sales and profits during the second quarter reporting season, despite facing supply chain problems and Covid-19 disruptions in China.

On August 24, the company executed a 3-for-1 stock split, which further helped support the stock. A stock split generally brings down the stock’s price, attracting a broader range of buyers.

Finally, the recently approved Inflation Reduction Act has placed more attention on the electric vehicle (EV) industry. The law is the most significant investment into addressing climate change in the history of the US and is expected to help the U.S reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Ahead of the much-hyped FOMC meeting this week, we would not usually look to add new positions to trading portfolios. However, if there were a stock I was looking to buy, Tesla would again be front and centre.

The share price of Tesla is trading above the 200-day moving average, currently at $293, but below the recent double top $314 area.

To take advantage of expected continued outperformance, use dips back to the 200-day moving average at $293 with a stop loss at $263, below the September low. The target is a push to $350, providing a trade with a 2:1 risk-reward ratio.

  

TESLA 19th of Sep

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of September 19th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Tesla Motors Trade Ideas AU Equities Monthly Trade SG Equities Monthly Trade Nasdaq Tech Stocks Stocks

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tesla Motors articles

tesla_03
Tesla, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
October 23, 2024 07:56 AM
    stocks_03
    Tesla into the 2024 US Presidential Election
    By:
    James Stanley
    September 26, 2024 06:35 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises with earnings in focus, Tesla jumps
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 24, 2024 01:23 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Tesla earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 23, 2024 01:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.