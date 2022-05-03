Technical Tuesday: DAX, GOLD and AUD/NZD

Technical analysis on some of the most interesting markets right now

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 3, 2022 2:07 PM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Welcome to Technical Tuesday, a weekly report where we highlight some of the most interesting markets that will hopefully appease technical analysts and traders alike.

In this week’s edition, we are getting technical on the DAX, GOLD and AUD/NZD. So, there’s something for everyone. 

1. DAX

 

Like many other global indices, the DAX has struggled to sustain any attempts to rally. Unlike before, the global central banks are now in a tightening phase, and this is discouraging investors from holding overvalued stocks and other assets. There are many other risks to consider as well, not least a slowdown in China where authorities have been putting large cities into lockdown to curb the latest wave of covid.

Traders on the other hand have been evidently happy to sit on the offer at resistance. As a result, we are continuing to see lower lows and lower highs form on the major indices. Insofar as the DAX is concerned, there is also a bearish trend line that has been formed, which has continually offered resistance to any bullish attempts. Equally significantly, the 21-day exponential moving average has been trending lower, providing a ceiling to the DAX on multiple occasions.

DAX chart

Specifically, it looks like the DAX is having a tough time around 14050. This level has acted as both support and resistance in the last couple of months on several occasions. But we are back below it today and also underneath the 21-day. In other words, the short-term technical bias is again bearish and will remain that way until and unless the DAX breaks cleanly above this area of resistance.

2. Gold

 

The precious metal has been far from being so precious in these high inflationary periods. Instead of acting as an inflation hedge and rally, it has fallen along with all other dollar-denominated commodities. Rising bond yields have also weighed on the price of this and other non-interest-bearing commodities.

Gold’s breakdown below $1900 support was an addition blow to traders and investors alike, who were hoping that the metal could bottom out there. But all hope is not lost. The yellow metal is still holding its own above the technically important 200-day moving average, which comes in around $1835.

In fact, gold may be heading to a very important area of support, in this busy week of central bank action, with the Fed and BoE still to come. Specifically, the area around $1830 is significant because several technical factors converge here. As well as the 200-day average, we have a bullish trend line meeting the point D of an AB=CD price projection, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement against the rally from August.

Gold chart

If gold were to drop to the above zone, we would then like to see a sharp reaction that could potentially lift the price of gold back to former levels of support and resistance such as $1870 or $1900. If we don’t see such a reaction, then we wouldn’t rule out the potential for a much deeper correction.

Regardless of whether gold gets to that $1830ish area, the short-term bearish bias would end in the event of a rally above Friday’s high near $1920, for that would create a higher high on the chart of gold.

3. AUD/NZD

 

The AUD/NZD broke to its highest level since 2018 overnight after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 0.35% instead of 15 bps expected. The RBA governor Lowe has said that the economy has a lot of positive momentum, and that it can weather fairly small rate moves.

AUD/NZD daily chart 

The trend was already bullish on the AUD/NZD prior to this latest breakout, as highlighted for example by the rising 21-day exponential moving average on the chart. But today’s breakout means fresh buyers will now be encouraged to step in on any short-term dips, potentially providing new energy for the currency pair to move to fresh multi-year highs in the days and weeks ahead.

The breakout has also seen the AUD/NZD take out a key level of resistance around 1.10, where it had previously run into trouble on multiple occasions. But the market is curious, and it will likely come back down to re-test 1.10 from above in the near future. It is now imperative that that breakout holds above 1.10 area, or thereabouts.

In light of the rate hike and hawkish commentary form the RBA, we would expect dips back to support level such as 1.10 to hold, and foresee further gains towards the prior years’ highs:

AUD/NZD weekly chart

Previously…

 

In the previous edition of the Technical Tuesday, we had covered the Dow Jones, USD/CHF and copper. A week on, here are the before and after charts for those markets:

Dow before after

USD/CHF before after chart

copper before after chart

Source for all charts used in this article: StoneX and TradingView.com

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax GER40 Gold AUDNZD Forex Indices Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.