Technical Tuesday: DJIA, USD/CHF and Copper

Technical analysis on some of the most interesting markets right now

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 26, 2022 11:46 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Welcome to Technical Tuesday, a weekly report where we highlight some of the most interesting markets that will hopefully appease technical analysts and traders alike.

In this week’s edition, we are getting technical on the Dow, USD/CHF and copper. So, there’s something for everyone. Without further ado…

1. Dow Jones

 

Like many other global indices, the Dow reversed sharply last Thursday as concerns over weakening Chinese demand amid the covid-linked lockdowns there added to fears over global stagflation and monetary tightening. The index fell after it failed to hold above its 200-day moving average, creating a large bearish engulfing candle in the process, which correctly signalled that more losses would be on the way as we found out on Friday when it declined more than 3 percent.

 

As a result of that sell-off, the Dow has now formed a lower low as it took out the prior April low of 34100 and prior support around 34275. The area between these levels now represents the first line of defence for the bears, followed by the base of the breakdown around 34720ish.

DJIA

On the downside, the first level of support around 33400 has been tested on Monday when the market bounced strongly from there. But the damage might have already been done and Monday’s bounce could get faded into as the index now tests the abovementioned former support levels, which could turn into resistance.

 

Indeed, the weekly chart isn’t exactly looking very bullish right now:

DJIA weekly chart

The big bearish engulfing candle from last week might encourage the bears to step in on this rebound and drive the index lower.

 

2. USD/CHF

 

The USD/CHF last week made a higher high as it took out the 2021 peak at 0.9472. Previously, it had broken a bearish trend line several weeks ago. The USD/CHF has been driven higher by a strong rally in US dollar thanks to the Fed turning increasingly hawkish. It is possible that many traders might have missed out on this rally. They will be hoping that we might see some further weakness for stock markets in order to boost the appeal of the safe-haven Swiss franc to the point that it causes the USD/CHF to dip back down to the former breakout area circa 0.9440-0.9470ish. This area is where we may then see dip buyers step back in to drive the USD/CHF further higher.

USDCHF

Alternatively, if the USD/CHF does not pullback as we have outlined above, bullish traders could zoom in to a smaller time frame and look for alternative trade ideas – for example breakout from a short-term consolidation pattern.

 

3. Copper

 

Concerns over Chinese demand saw the price of copper collapse on Monday as it took out the bullish trend line, which must have triggered follow-up technical selling as bulls’ stops were tripped. The metal has now paused its selling with the bulls attempting to defend their ground around the 200-day moving average, which was being tested at the time of writing. But with key support in the $4.500 region breaking, the bears have now got some confirmation to suggest that we have possibly seen the high, at least for a while. From here, an eventual drop to $4.00 cannot be ruled. There will be some interim support levels to watch for a potential bounce, for example the 200-day average at $4.430 or the head of the doji candle from January 31 further lower around $4.348. But so long as that $4.500 area holds as resistance now, the path of least resistance would be to the downside.

Copper

Source for all charts used in this article: StoneX and TradingView.com

 

How to trade with City Index

 

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the instrument you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Copper USD CHF DJIA

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.