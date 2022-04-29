Forex Friday: Dollar Bulls, Pound Bears Exhausted

In this week’s edition, we discuss the dollar and its impressive rally, and ponder over the pounded pound

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 29, 2022 2:30 PM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Welcome to Forex Friday, a weekly report in which we discuss selected currency themes mainly from a macro viewpoint, but we also throw in a pinch of technical analysis here and there. In this week’s edition, we discuss the dollar and its impressive rally, and ponder over the pounded pound, ahead of key central bank meetings from both sides of the pond next week.

Dollar: King of FX

The Dollar Index broke above the 2020 high this week, with the greenback rising against all major currencies, before easing back somewhat so far in Friday’s session amid profit-taking and bargain hunting of downbeat foreign currencies. The King of FX has been doing exceptionally well against currencies where the central bank is still relatively more dovish, such as the yen, yuan, euro and franc. Traders are convinced the FOMC will raise rates by 50 basis points next Wednesday and signal more aggressive hikes in the months ahead due to soaring inflationary pressures. Against the fundamental backdrop, it is hard to bet against the greenback. However, the dollar’s rally looks a bit overdone against some of the slightly more stronger currencies like the CAD. I also think the GBP/USD may have fallen too far by dipping below the 1.25 handle this week. See below for more on the cable.

But could the Fed trigger a sell-off in the dollar?

Well, the dollar’s aggressive rally in recent weeks suggests the market has been pricing in the Fed’s projected hikes and quantitative tightening.  Having talked it up so much, the key risk would be if the FOMC decides to hike by 25 basis points instead of 50 on Wednesday. This would catch everyone guard, as it 50 bps is precisely what the market is pricing in, judging by the CME’s useful FedWatch tool:

CME  

Meanwhile, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation will be published later on Friday: Core PCE Price Index is seen rising another 0.3% or 5.3% year-over-year. It is unlikely that this, the surprise negative GDP print we saw on Thursday, or any other macro pointers that will be released from now until Wednesday will have any impact on the Fed’s decision to hike by 50 bps.

 

GBP/USD finds dip buyers at 1.25

 

The GBP/USD has had a very rough couple of weeks as it slumped more than 600 pips from above 1.30 to below 1.25 on the back of expectations that tightening from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England will diverge with the former seen becoming more aggressive than the latter. But I reckon the worst of the selling is over and there is a good possibility for a decent rebound as we look ahead to a busy week of central bank action next week with both the Fed and BoE set to tighten their respective policies.

Now the Bank of England has already raised rates three times and a fourth increase is almost certain. The uncertainty lies about the pace of tightening: will it be 25 or 50 basis points on Thursday? Governor Bailey recently implicitly implied it will be 25 bps, as the Bank is walking a ‘narrow path’ between growth and inflation. But unlike some of the other central banks, like the Bank of Japan or Swiss National Bank, the BoE is tightening its belt. This should therefore keep the downside limited for the cable.

We like a bit of technical analysis and the psychological importance of the 1.25 handle cannot be ignored, which helps explain why we have seen some short-side profit taking here and long-side bargain hunting. It is even more interesting when you consider that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also converges around 1.2500. Could we see a bounce back to 1.2700 from here? If the BoE is more hawkish in the week ahead, I wouldn’t rule out a revisit of 1.3000.

cable chart

Source: StoneX and TradingView.com

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas BOE FOMC Fed

Latest market news

View more
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout on Trump Tariffs
Today 03:58 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
Today 01:56 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:21 AM
Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
Today 08:13 AM
Hang Seng Tech, USD/CNH: Tide Turning on Bearish China Sentiment?
Today 05:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
EUR/USD forecast: Ukraine war optimism countered by reciprocal tariffs fears
By:
Today 12:30 PM
    china_03
    Hang Seng Tech, USD/CNH: Tide Turning on Bearish China Sentiment?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 05:23 AM
      Uptrend
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/JPY on the Brink of a Bullish Breakout
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:08 PM
        Best day of the year for USD/JPY, EUR/JPY on hot CPI, peace talks
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.