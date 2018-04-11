Stocks tumble while gold and oil rally as Trump warns Russia to get ready

Both yellow and ‘black’ golds are currently finding support from heightened fear among investors that the U.S. and its allies may soon launch a military strike against Syria.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 11, 2018 8:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Both yellow and ‘black’ golds are currently finding support from heightened fear among investors that the U.S. and its allies may soon launch a military strike against Syria. This is in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack in the country. The fear is that there might be counterstrike by Russia, which could further damage Moscow’s relation with the West. Indeed, in a tweet, US President Donald Trump has said: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Fears that the supply of crude could be interrupted as a result of the US strike is the main reason behind the oil price rally. A barrel of Brent now costs more than $71. Oil prices have been further supported by the OPEC’s reduced output. However with the US oil production set to rise further in the coming months, the global oil market will likely remain amply supplied in the long-term. We therefore think that oil prices will struggle to rise significantly further, although in the short-term price spikes are possible given the heightened possibility of military action in Syria. The fact that both Brent and WTI are testing or approaching their previous 2018 highs means there is also the possibility of at least a short-term breakout as resting buy stop orders are tripped.

Dollar-denominated and perceived safe-haven gold, meanwhile, is finding additional support from a struggling US currency and heightened volatility in the stock markets. The Dollar Index has found it extremely difficult to find support, especially after that disappointing jobs report was published on Friday, which helped to lower expectations for aggressive rate hikes from the Fed. The greenback and the stock markets have also been held back amid political turmoil within the US and ongoing trade war concerns. Market participants do not appear to be too optimistic about the prospects of an imminent dollar recovery: every attempted rally has so far turned out to be a dead-cat bounce. The dollar could get in real trouble if today’s publication of consumer inflation data points to weaker price levels in the US. Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to have remained flat in March, while core CPI is expected to have risen by 0.2% on the month. However, if CPI turns out to be surprisingly stronger than expected then this may underpin the dollar and undermine gold.

As Brent crude tests the previous 2018 high of $71.25, the momentum indicator RSI is in a state of negative divergence. The momentum indicator thus points to declining momentum. However it does not take into account the current fundamental backdrop. So, treat the RSI with a pinch of salt and bearish speculators should wait for a clear confirmation – such as a fakeout – before potentially deciding on a bearish trade. The next bullish objective is at around $73.00, which corresponds with the top of the bullish channel. The next level of interest above this is the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $73.85.

Gold, meanwhile, looks like it is about to finally break out after spending months in consolidation. A close above the bearish trend line at $1350/55 area could be the trigger.



Related tags: Brent Gold Indices

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.