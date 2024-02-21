Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024

Technical levels and factors on Brent discussed in this article, ahead of the publication of global PMIs and crude inventories data, which could provide catalyst for a potential breakout.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:30 PM
Energy
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil analysis: Technical levels and factors to watch on Brent
  • Global PMIs and crude inventories could provide catalyst for breakout
  • Rising US stockpiles and dollar strength holding back crude for now

 

Crude oil has been unable to build on the gains made in in the previous couple of weeks, with Brent oil falling back below the 200-day average at $81.70. Still, judging by what I consider as constructive price action in the last few weeks, a bullish breakout may still be on the cards as we head towards the second half of the week.

Before discussing the macro factors further, let’s have a quick look at the chart of oil…

 

Crude oil analysis: Technical levels and factors to watch on Brent

crude oil analysis

Source: TradingView.com

Key support on Brent oil is shaded on the chart around $80.60 to $81.70 area, where it was trading at the time of writing. We have seen both support and resistance in this zone, where also have both the convergence of the 21- and 200-day moving averages. The bulls will need to hold their ground here, if we are to finally see a clean break above the $83.00 level, where oil has found consistent resistance in the last few months. If and when $83.00 is taken out, a continuation to $85.00 may well be the outcome.

However, if the abovementioned support breaks down, then this will complicate the near-term technical outlook. In this scenario, a possible break back below $80.00 could be the outcome. However, this is not my base case scenario.

 

Crude oil analysis: Global PMIs and crude inventories could provide catalyst for breakout

 

The return of Chinese markets has injected liquidity into some sections of the financial markets. Chinese stocks and copper have both gained ground so far this week, although crude oil is yet to receive any meaningful support from this source. Nvidia's earnings result tonight could impact risk sentiment, but the impact on crude oil is likely to be limited.

More to the point, the key focus area for oil traders will be Thursday's release of global manufacturing and services PMIs, particularly those from Germany and the Eurozone, where economic growth has been largely non-existent.

The PMI figures will offer insights into the well-being of key developed economies, several of which heavily rely on oil imports. Should the PMI data reveal unexpected robustness, it could bolster oil prices by indicating potential demand strength. Conversely, if PMI data shows weakness, it might trigger concerns about recession, consequently dampening oil prices.

Meanwhile, the US weekly crude oil inventories report will be delayed by a day due to the Monday bank holiday, shifting from Wednesday to Thursday. After rising by 5 and 12 million barrels in the last couple of weeks, let’s see what the latest data reveals about stockpiles situation.

 

Rising US stockpiles and dollar strength holding back crude for now

 

In recent weeks, the oil market has been in consolidation mode inside relatively large ranges. The strength of the US dollar has been playing a significant role in this fluctuation, keeping a lid on any breakout attempts. Despite positive factors such as ongoing interventions by OPEC, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and optimism surrounding potential economic improvements in China, we haven’t yet seen a clean breakout.

 

There’s also been some less-than-bullish reports on US oil inventories. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a sizeable 12.0-million-barrel increase in crude inventories last week, surpassing expectations. This followed a similarly concerning 5.5-million-barrel increase in the preceding week. The rise in inventories was primarily attributed to lower refinery utilisation rates, resulting in a consecutive decline in gasoline stocks and pushing them below their 5-year average. While this inventory build may raise concerns about either decreased demand or increased supply, the possibility of seasonal maintenance affecting refinery operations is something to consider, too.

 

Despite these challenges, the overall outlook for oil remains cautiously optimistic. There are not many significant negative influences beyond the factors mentioned. However, given the flagging momentum, we will need to see a fresh technical bullish signal now.

 

 

Market Outlook Oil

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil UK Crude Oil Energy Brent Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
Today 02:14 PM
FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:21 AM
If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
Today 06:12 AM
USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch
Today 12:21 AM
Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance
Yesterday 10:27 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude oil outlook: WTI could reach $80
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 19, 2024 03:30 PM
    downtrend chart
    Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 05:46 AM
      Energy
      Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 11, 2024 06:00 AM
        Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 8, 2024 04:42 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.