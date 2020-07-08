SPX 500 Index The Resumption of Previous Up Trend

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 24 points (+0.78%) to 3169 despite potential consequences of spiking coronavirus cases across the country. The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassed 3 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Besides, the new cases added 62,000 yesterday, marking the highest increase level in a single day.

July 8, 2020 11:21 PM
S&P 500 Index (Short Term): The Resumption of Previous Up Trend

However, market sentiment was lifted by comments by St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard that the U.S. jobless rate would likely decline to 7% by the year-end.

Investors should focus on Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 4 (a decline to 1.375 million expected) and Wholesale Inventories for May (final reading of -1.2% on month expected).

From a technical point of view, the S&P 500 index broke above the triangle pattern and filled the gap occurred on June 11 on the daily chart.

The 50-day moving average remains on a positive slope, suggesting the bullish outlook for the prices.

The RSI also indicated a positive reversal signal, which provides evidence to resume the up trend.

Bullish readers should consider the nearest support level at 3000 (the previous low), while the resistance levels would be located at 3231 (the previous high) and 3330 (the gap created on February 24) respectively.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.