Ping An Insurance (2318.HK): Bullish Bias Above HK$74.55

Ping An Insurance (2318), a top Chinese insurer, announced that1.4% on year to 382.76 billion yuan in the January-May period.From a technical point of view, the stock broke abovedrawn from February, turning the outlook to bullish. In addition, the prices are trading abovedrawn from March low.Both ascending 20-day and 50-day moving averages also support the stock prices.The bullish readers could set, while the resistance levels would be located at HK$82.80 (the previous high) and HK$86.90 (the gap occurred at March 9 and the low of February 3).Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView