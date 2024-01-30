NZD/USD: RBNZ not willing to join the pivot party just yet

Hold off on your imminent RBNZ rate cut bets, because if the tone of the bank’s chief economist on Tuesday is anything to go by, it appears to have little interest in pivoting towards rate cuts as other major central banks have.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:25 AM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The RBNZ’s chief economist doesn’t sound in a rush to cut rates
  • In November, the RBNZ saw the risk of a further hike in 2024 with cuts not expected to begin until 2025 at the earliest
  • Weakness in New Zealand GDP may have been overstated due to one-off methodological changes

Hold off on your imminent RBNZ rate cut bets, because if the tone of the bank’s chief economist on Tuesday is anything to go by, it appears to have little interest in pivoting towards rate cuts as other major central banks have.

RBNZ chief economist anything but dovish

In a speech titled ‘The importance of quality research and data’, RBNZ chief economist Paul Conway conveyed a decisively hawkish tone, suggesting recent weakness in New Zealand’s national accounts, including a shock contraction in the third quarter, may have been driven by one-off methodological changes rather than an abrupt decline in activity.

The remark could be interpreted as an attempt to push back against forecasters and markets who have been moving to price rate cuts by the September quarter this year, in part due to reported weakness in the economy. When the RBNZ released its forecast track for the cash rate, it had the risk of a further increase in borrowing costs built into its 2024 profile with rate cuts only expected to begin from 2025 at the earliest.

Questioning the messaging received from the national accounts, Conway also cautioned that while monetary policy was working to bring inflation back to the RBNZ’s 1-3% target, non-tradable prices, or domestic inflation, remained higher than what the bank had been expecting.

“Monetary policy is working, with the economy slowing and inflation falling. But we still have a way to go to get inflation back to the target midpoint,” Conway said. “We will have much more to say on this in the February Statement, which will be based on an assessment of all incoming data.”

NZD/USD adding to earlier gains

The NZD/USD added to earlier gains following the speech, reflecting the hawkish tone which suggests the RBNZ is in no rush to join other central banks in signalling an imminent easing in monetary policy settings.

After a false break of resistance around .6133 last week, NZD/USD is having another attempt to break higher on Tuesday. If it manages to clear .6150, it may encourage fresh longs to join in looking for a move back to resistance at .6185. On the downside, bids have been noted below .6100 with further support kicking in around .6066.

nzd jan 30

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: RBNZ NZD USD NZD FX

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD forecast: A forex major overview
Today 01:26 AM
Gold futures hint at bullish reversal, ASX futures rise for eighth day
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Testing Key Support at 1.08 Ahead of Fed, NFP
Yesterday 07:57 PM
Gold analysis: Precious metal faces stiff test
Yesterday 03:35 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX flat ahead of a busy week
Yesterday 02:13 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 29, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RBNZ articles

NZD/USD pops on confirmation New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem
By:
David Scutt
January 23, 2024 10:31 PM
    Apply now highlighted in newspaper
    NZD/USD: Rising labour market slack points to soft wages and no more RBNZ rate hikes
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 31, 2023 10:28 PM
      NZD/USD: Inflation undershoot opens the door to RBNZ rate cuts next year
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 16, 2023 10:25 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 4, 2023 01:51 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.