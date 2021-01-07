NFP preview The night is darkest just before the dawn

Speaking both figuratively and literally, December marked dark days for the United States

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 7, 2021 10:26 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP preview: The night is darkest just before the dawn

Background

In the wake of one of the more tumultuous and depressing years (culminating in one of the most embarrassing days) in recent US history, Americans could desperately use a dose of good news. Unfortunately tomorrow’s highly-anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls report is unlikely to show much improvement to the US labor market. Economists are expecting Friday’s jobs data to show that the US economy created just 68K net new jobs and that the unemployment rate ticked up 0.1% to 6.8%.

While the US government was able to reach an agreement to distribute $600 in additional stimulus checks ahead of the new year, those checks are just now hitting citizens’ bank accounts, so they won’t bolster the December jobs report. Meanwhile, the winter resurgence of COVID-19 shuttered countless businesses and took a big bite out of household incomes across the country. Once again, support from the (slow) rollout of the vaccine is unlikely to have any impact on the December jobs release.

Speaking both figuratively and literally, December marked dark days for the United States, though hopefully the old adage that “the night is darkest just before the dawn” will bear true as we move forward.

Source: GAIN Capital

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, there are four historically reliable leading indicators that we watch to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Employment component dipped into contraction, falling to 48.2 from 51.5 last month.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component bounced back into growth territory, rising to 51.5 from 48.4 last month.
  • The ADP Employment report showed an outright contraction of -123k jobs in December, a steep drop from last month’s 304K reading.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims rose to 837k, up nearly 100k new unemployed Americans from last month’s trough reading of 740k.

As we’ve noted repeatedly over the last few months, traders should take any forward-looking economic estimates with a massive grain of salt given the truly unparalleled global economic disruption as a result of COVID-19’s spread. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a potentially worse-than-expected reading from the December NFP report, with headline job growth potentially seeing an outright decline of -25k to -125k jobs, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current state of affairs.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential market reaction

Earnings < 0.1% m/m

Earnings 0.1-0.3% m/m

Earnings > 0.3% m/m

< 0 jobs

Strongly Bearish USD

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

0-150k jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

> 150k jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

While its trading up today, the US dollar has been absolutely decimated over the last nine months, with the widely-followed US dollar index now approaching its lowest level in over six years. Yesterday’s news that Democrats have secured control of the US Senate by the thinnest of margins suggests we could see additional fiscal stimulus and deficit spending over the next two years. More immediately, a better than expected NFP report could prompt a quick relief rally in the greenback, though any counter-trend move may be short-lived.

If we see a stronger-than-expected report, EUR/USD or GBP/USD are clearly stretched to the topside and therefore candidates to see a pullback into next week. On the other hand, a weaker-than-anticipated reading could prompt the US dollar to resume its downtrend against the Japanese yen in particular, which remains far from oversold territory following today’s rally.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex USD NFP Employment

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Metal rebounds along with stocks as dollar dips
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
Today 05:19 AM
EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
Today 04:46 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
Yesterday 11:36 PM
AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_03
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Near Decade+ Highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 08:46 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 12:05 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 16, 2024 12:30 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD turns lower as USD dollar bulls retain control: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 16, 2024 04:49 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.