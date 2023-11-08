Nasdaq 100, WTI crude oil: Divergence beckons as lead economic indicators roll over

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:36 AM
Screen showing share price of 22,450
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • It feels like the global economy is at a tipping point as rate hikes clamp down hard on activity
  • The longer central banks push a higher for longer rates path, the harder the economic downturn is likely to be
  • In such an environment, large cap tech like the Nasdaq 100 may outperform to the detriment of cyclicals such as crude oil

It feels like we’ve reached the part of the economic cycle where the pain sets in. Growth indicators are rolling over while central banks continue to push the narrative that interest rates will be higher for longer.

For the Nasdaq and crude oil, such a scenario points to the likelihood of divergent performance over the medium-term as the focus turns from attempting to slow economic activity to trying to avoid significant economic scarring as the next downturn begins.  

We’re late cycle

We’re late cycle – make no bones about it.

Restrictive monetary policy is suffocating activity, in some places faster than others. Lead indicators are rolling over hard, meaning the switch in focus away from inflation to rising unemployment cannot be far away. After the most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle of modern times, the lag effects could be far harsher than many expect. They’ve been mild up until now.

PMI reports flash warning signal for global growth

The latest batch of Purchasing Index Managers’ (PMI) reports for October only reinforce this point. For the first time in the post pandemic era, the world’s big three economies – the Eurozone, United States and China – faltered simultaneously.

Europe’s problems have been obvious for a while, even if the ECB seems intent on continuing to look through the rearview mirror at inflation. The US, even with most mortgagors locked into rock-bottom rates for years, also looks to be losing its economic exceptionalism tag as its massive services sector joins manufacturers in the doldrums. But the really big surprise has been China which, despite numerous economic support measures announced over the past few months, saw activity soften again, deviating from the modest recovery trend.

With those massive economies spluttering, it was no surprise to see the J.P. Morgan Global Composite PMI slide to 50.0 in October, indicating activity, collective, is stalling worldwide. Here’s the report card on the survey’s subsectors, with highlighting showing those which deteriorated from a month earlier.

pmi nov 8

Yes, all bar one of them. And even that was weak. 

And this before much of the monetary tightening fully kicks in. There should be little surprise to see bond yields now shifting lower across curves in the developing world, led by the back end. The PMIs are not the only lead indicator looking sick. The bond market is saying the outlook for growth and inflation is diminishing rapidly. If these concerns begin to filter through to central bankers, the next playbook will before yield curves to bull steepen as interest rates are cut.

US 10-year real bond yields down sharply

real 10s nov 8

Quality is king

It’s the type of environment where quality growth stocks, who are less reliant on funding markets than firms with weaker balance sheets, will typically do well, often managing to increase market share either by outlasting rivals or simply acquiring them for a discount.

Nasdaq move looks far more than short covering

While not every name in the Nasdaq 100 can lay claim to be quality stock, the largest constituents by market capitalisation can. And even with eye-watering valuations, falling interest rates and access to capital markets means they may conceivably become a lot bigger.

nasdaq 100 nov 8

Given the signal from the bond markets over the past fortnight looks to be the real deal, it bolsters the case for the rebound in the Nasdaq 100 being far more than just a short covering rally. It’s punctured resistance level after resistance level over the past week, including taking out downtrend resistance that successfully capped attempted breakouts over the past few months. Even after the move we’ve seen, with nominal and real yields tumbling, bulls will likely be emboldened to now push the index to fresh highs.

The former downtrend may now act as support, allowing fresh and established longs to use it as protection with a stop-loss placed below. Looking above, resistance around 15500 and 15770 are the next levels to watch, with a break of the latter likely to lead to a retest of the 2023 highs.

Right now, RSI is not overbought on the daily and, like MACD, is clearly indicating a change of momentum. Therefore, in the absence of a start shift in the macro environment, dips may prove to be shallow.

Crude collapses through 200-day moving average

While softening economic conditions may help the Nasdaq, it’s unlikely to be a tailwind for crude oil. There’s a war in the Middle East. Two of the world’s largest producers are limiting seaborne supply. Crude should be flying right now but isn’t. That’s telling.

It looks terrible on the daily, breaking trend support last week before slicing through its 200-day moving average on Tuesday. Talk of $100 bucks a barrel seems like something from an eternity ago even though it’s only been six weeks.

crude nov 8

While there’s grounds for a bit of short-covering after the precipitous fall crude has experienced, in the absence of a rapid move by central banks to cut rates or significant escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, sellers are likely to be lining up around the 200-day moving average given how respectful price has been of it in the past.

Below, crude has done a lot of work around $73.80 previously, making that the first obvious target for shorts. Below that, there’s little major visible support until $67. On the topside, resistance above the 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities Nasdaq Crude Oil Commodities

Latest market news

View more
USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
Today 12:37 AM
WTI continues to defy the consensus, AUD/USD falls post RBA: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:33 PM
Nasdaq rallies, oil slips further
Yesterday 09:26 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD tests support as dollar rebounds - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as peak rate optimism fades
Yesterday 02:07 PM
USDBRL should reflect Copom's minutes, IPCA, fiscal fears, and Chinese data
Yesterday 11:57 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Screen showing share price of 22,450
Nasdaq 100, WTI crude oil: Divergence beckons as lead economic indicators roll over
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:36 AM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 04:38 AM
      china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      China A50, USD/CNH: Prime reversal candidates should US economic exceptionalism falter
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 6, 2023 11:17 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Narrowing yield differentials with the US amplify downside risks
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 6, 2023 01:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.