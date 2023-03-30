Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 30, 2023 3:09 PM
46 views
Circuit board
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Nasdaq 100 tests 7-month highs

The Nasdaq 100 is up 0.7% in early trade today. If it can keep hold of these gains then it will close at its highest level in seven months.

Will the Nasdaq 100 close at a 7-month high today?

This content will only appear on City Index websites!

Big Tech is providing much of the support considering Apple is up 0.7% and set to close at six-month highs while Microsoft is up 1.1% and at seven-month highs. Tesla and Amazon are also on the rise while NVIDIA is up 1%. Together, these five stocks account for over 40% of the Nasdaq 100.

Read more: The Nasdaq 100 Outlook is Underpinned by Just Seven Companies

Here are the biggest movers in the Nasdaq 100 as markets opened this morning:

Biggest Gainers

Biggest Losers

JD.com (+7.8%)

Alphabet (-1.2%)

PDD Holdings (+5.7%)

Regeneron (-1.2%)

Enphase Energy (+4.8%)

Mondelez (-0.7%)

AMD (+3.1%)

Dexcom (-0.6%)

Netflix (+3.1%)

Paychex (-0.5%)

 

NVIDIA stock to record best gain in two decades

Semiconductor stock NVIDIA has been one of the best performers in the Nasdaq 100 this year, with the stock up 90% since the start of 2023. With March drawing to a close, NVIDIA is on course to lock-in its largest quarterly gain since 2001, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

NVIDIA has significantly outperformed its rivals and the wider market. Markets have effectively decided that NVIDIA is the semiconductor stock to own in order to gain exposure to the growing hype around artificial intelligence. NVIDIA is providing the critical hardware needed to power AI and CEO and founder Jensen Huang said that revenue from generative AI will be ‘quite large’ in 12 months’ time during the company’s recent developers conference, adding ‘exactly how large it’s hard to say’.

The conference only reinforced the belief that NVIDIA has a lead in AI over its rivals. Rosenblatt Securities said the conference ‘showcases NVIDIA’s scary leadership in what we believe is the biggest semi cycle that we call the Mother of All Cycles’. JPMorgan agreed that NVIDIA is ahead of its peers while Bernstein said NVIDIA is the stock you want for exposure to the opportunities in generative AI.

This bullish view on NVIDIA’s prospects, which are also underpinned by expectations that tough conditions for its existing markets will ease this year and fuel some form of recovery in the second half, has seen its average target price rise to $271.58 from below $200 less than two months ago. Still, that implies there is limited further upside available as far as brokers are concerned.

 

Where next for NVDA stock?

NVIDIA shares have marched higher in 2023 and is up 1% this morning at over $272. It will close at its highest level in a year if it can keep up the momentum today.

The RSI is once again testing overbought territory to suggest it will face more resistance going forward, and we have also seen trading volumes drop in recent days. The rising trendline should remain intact if it does come under renewed pressure, suggesting support somewhere around $263. Any break below here could see it swiftly slump toward $240 first and then $230, in-line with the ceiling we saw in September 2021 and in-line with the 50-day moving average.

The next upside target is toward $284, followed by the peak a year ago at $289.

NVIDIA stock has enjoyed its best quarterly performance in over two decades

 

How to trade NVIDIA stock

You can trade the NVIDIA shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘NVIDIA’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Tech Stocks Shares market Tech Nvidia Corp Indices Stock indices Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
By:
Joshua Warner
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Netflix stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 14, 2023 08:58 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.