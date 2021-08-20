MSP recovery spac everything about MSP

MSP Recovery – a US litigation company focused on recovering secondary medical insurance payments – is set to go public via a SPAC that could make for a colossal $32.6 billion valuation. Here’s our rundown of the business ahead of the MSP Recovery SPAC.

August 20, 2021 5:21 AM

MSP Recovery SPAC: What do we know about the MSP Recovery SPAC?

The MSP Recovery SPAC will see the healthcare litigation business merge with blank cheque company Lionheart Acquisition Corp II, which recently raised $250 million in its own IPO.

The transaction will mean the combined company is listed on Nasdaq with a potential valuation of $32.6 billion, with the transaction expected for Q4 2021.

Want to trade more IPOs? Visit our IPO trading page.

How to trade MSP Recovery shares

When MSP Recovery lists, you’ll be able to trade MSP Recovery shares in the same way you would any other publicly-traded company on the stock market.

You can trade stocks with us via these easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

How much is MSP Recovery worth?

MSP Recovery would reportedly be worth an estimated $32.6 billion if all goes to plan with the SPAC, with around $230 million provided by Lionheart Acquisition Corp II.  

What does MSP Recovery do?

Started in 2014, MSP Recovery Innovation is a Florida, US-based litigation company focused on recovering secondary insurance payments. Through legal action, it will seek to obtain reimbursements for clients such as government-funded healthcare programs Medicare and Medicaid, as well as commercial insurance and other healthcare organisations, from parties that the company believes should have paid the claims in the first place.

MSP Recovery buys the claims at a steep discount before pursuing the liable parties for the full amount and sharing the proceeds if the litigation succeeds.

CEO John Ruiz says that around 11% of the annual $1.6 trillion Medicaid and Medicare spend is recoverable.

The company has developed algorithms that it says help it identify claims that have been erroneously paid. Effectively, shareholders will receive a stake in the value of these claims upon collection. That said, the company does not generate cash as of yet.  

As of August 2021, Crunchbase lists the employee count of the company as 11-50.

Who are MSP Recovery’s competitors?

MSP Recovery has numerous competitors that make money through litigation in the same manner. However, Ruiz believes the algorithm that scours medical records to find suitable claims is the secret weapon to set his company apart from the pack.

How does MSP Recovery make money?

MSP Recovery makes money through recovering Medicare and Medicaid secondary insurance payments, as outlined above. The company is projecting revenues of some $1 billion in 2022, rising to $23 billion in 2026.

Is MSP Recovery profitable?

MSP Recovery is not yet profitable as it does not expect to generate any cash in 2021. Any proceeds of litigation that eventually come in will be shared with the government programs (50%), as well as law firms (up to 20%), with the remainder going to MSP.

What is MSP Recovery's business strategy?

MSP Recovery’s business strategy will, as mentioned, entail the ongoing pursuit of recoverable monies as identified by its algorithms. Most recently in August 2021, the company filed a whistleblower lawsuit against 315 automobile insurers in a bid to recover a sum that could be worth billions of dollars.

MSP Recovery asserts that the companies involved deliberately filed false reports that failed to acknowledge their obligations as required by federal law. The filing has been described as potentially one of the largest whistleblower lawsuits in US history.

The month prior, the company filed a lawsuit against JT Thorpe Settlement Trust, a fund that disperses settlement payments to asbestos injury victims. The move came as the first instalment of a plan to target a range of similar organisations that MSP says failed to divulge settlement payments and deliver reimbursement to health care service providers.

Directors of MSP Recovery

John Ruiz – Chief Executive Officer

Naisleth Rodriguez – Corporate Counsel/Chief Procurement Officer

Eddy Cancela – Vice President, Business Development

Damir Perez – Lead Software Developer

Related tags: Insights Equities IPO

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX edges higher ahead of Fed speakers
Today 01:31 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
Today 12:26 PM
Gold and silver analysis: Grey metal poised for fresh breakout
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:57 AM
RBA backs uncertain productivity turnaround to achieve inflation target
Today 05:13 AM
Gold rebound stalls as key market drivers go AWOL
Today 03:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

Stock exchange building fascia
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    How geopolitical risk impacts forex trading
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 12, 2024 02:44 PM
      federal reserve stamp
      S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
        Federal reserve building close-up
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 8, 2024 06:25 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.